Governor Shapiro Celebrates Inaugural Call of the Norwegian Jewel, Marking Official Return of Cruise Service to the Port of Philadelphia

Norwegian Cruise Line will offer 41 annual sailings out of the Port’s new terminal, marking a significant new investment in tourism and the Port’s continued success, the Greater Philadelphia Region, and the entire Commonwealth.

Cruise operations at the new terminal are projected to generate 2,185 new jobs and approximately $300 million in economic output throughout the Commonwealth.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made investing in Pennsylvania tourism a priority for his Administration and his 2026-27 proposed budget continues this work.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiroand Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger celebrated the inaugural call of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)’s cruise ship, the Norwegian Jewel, at the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort). Alongside local business and community leaders, the Governor celebrated NCL becoming the first cruise line to sail from PhilaPort in 15 years.

Since day one of his Administration, Governor Shapiro has invested in the Commonwealth’s tourism industry to support high-quality jobs for Pennsylvanians, grow our economy, and attract more visitors. With NCL’s launch of the Norwegian Jewel, the Commonwealth has gained yet another key economic driver in its $84 billion industry.

“As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, Pennsylvania is at the center of the action – and I’m excited to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line as the newest addition to our Commonwealth’s fast-growing tourism industry,” said Governor Shapiro. “Tourism is big business in Pennsylvania, supporting 500,000 jobs and contributing $84 billion to our economy across the Commonwealth. That’s why my Administration has made it a priority to invest in and support PhilaPort’s expansion, so we can create jobs, attract more visitors, and bring incredible offerings like cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line to the people of Pennsylvania.”

NCL’s return to the city with the Norwegian Jewel marks a significant investment into growing PhilaPort — which hasn’t seen a passenger cruise ship since 2011 — while bolstering the economic strength of the Greater Philadelphia Region and entire Commonwealth.

“This is a big win for Philadelphia and the residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania – offering Pennsylvanians a convenient way to go on vacation, while also creating more than 2,000 new jobs and generating roughly $300 million in new economic activity through the new terminal at the Philadelphia Port,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry is growing across the Commonwealth and creating real opportunity.”

The Norwegian Jewel — a 965 foot cruise ship, capable of carrying 2,368 passengers — was refurbished in 2025, in preparation for its sailings out of Philadelphia throughout 2026. Today, the ship will set sail to Bermuda — beginning a three-year plan for NCL to provide 41 sailings each year out of the Port. The Norwegian Jewel will sail to several destinations including Bermuda, New England, and Canada, before being replaced by the Norwegian Pearl in late 2026, offering a similar onboard experience and sail from Philadelphia until April 2028.

“Norwegian Cruise Line’s return to Philadelphia marks an exciting and meaningful milestone for us and the region,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “For the first time in over 15 years, travelers in the Mid-Atlantic area will once again be able to sail from their own backyard with us to experience everything NCL is known for. With Norwegian Jewel leading our reintroduction and Norwegian Pearl following her later this year, we’re proud to bring our signature freedom and flexibility back to this incredible city and deliver the exceptional experiences our guests know and love.”

In collaboration with PhilaPort and Tinicum Township, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, is also building a brand-new terminal at the Port’s Hog Island Dock, due to open and welcome guests this cruise season. Cruise service from the new terminal is projected to generate 2,185 new jobs and approximately $300 million in economic output throughout the Commonwealth.

As the largest port in the U.S. for imported fruit and a major gateway for goods entering the country, PhilaPort supports 12,000 jobs locally, 66,000 maritime jobs statewide, and generates an annual economic impact of more than $1.5 billion.

Welcoming the World to Pennsylvania in 2026

The return of cruise service to PhilaPort comes at a pivotal time as Pennsylvania is primed to once again be in the national spotlight in 2026, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia and hosting major events throughout the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth will leverage global sporting and cultural moments, including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game, to drive interest in Pennsylvania, encourage visitors to come back for future trips, and spur statewide economic impact. As part of the FIFA World Cup, Curacao – one of the four countries that make up the Kingdom of the Netherlands – will play its final Group Stage game against the Ivory Coast in Philadelphia on June 25, 2026.

These events will be huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people prepare to visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million.

To build on that momentum and prepare for America250, the Shapiro Administration secured $57.5 million in the last two budgets specifically for the 2026 celebration. The Governor’s 2026-2027 proposed budget continues to fully fund the Tourism Office to ensure that Pennsylvania obtains the maximum benefit from the events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. In 2024, tourism brought in $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs.

Read the Governor’s 2026-2027 proposed budget in brief.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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