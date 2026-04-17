Rain Coast Wash and Lube Rebrands as Rain Coast Service Centre

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Rain Coast Wash and Lube has officially rebranded as Rain Coast Service Centre, expanding its services to meet all of your automotive needs.

Same great service, but now with even more options under one roof” — Dr. Davis Lindsay

TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big news for the Terrace community! Rain Coast Wash and Lube has officially rebranded as Rain Coast Service Centre , expanding its services to meet all of your automotive needs.For years, Rain Coast Wash and Lube has been known for its top-notch wash and lube services, but now the business is doing even more! Rain Coast Service Centre offers a full range of services, from everyday maintenance and detailing to tire sales, automotive repairs, and commercial vehicle inspections. Whether you need your work truck serviced, your daily driver tuned up, or you're preparing for a road trip, Rain Coast Service Centre has got you covered.“Same great service, but now with even more options under one roof,” said Dr. Davis Lindsay, the proud owner of Rain Coast Service Centre. “We’re excited to offer a comprehensive suite of services that meet the needs of both personal and commercial vehicles. Our commitment to excellence in car care remains unchanged, and we are thrilled to continue serving the Terrace community.”With the new name comes a new expanded focus, providing both residential and commercial vehicle owners with the best in automotive care, which includes commercial vehicle inspections and repairs. From quick maintenance to major repairs, Rain Coast Service Centre delivers service that’s fast, reliable, and done right.Rain Coast Service Centre is your one-stop shop for all things automotive. Visit us today and experience the excellence in car care that Terrace knows and trusts.Contact Information:Rain Coast Service Centre250-638-0072manager@raincoastwash.ca5127 Keith AveTerrace, BC V8G 1K8

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