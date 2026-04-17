Governor Kotek Vetoes House Bill 4177, Calls for Collaborative Fix to Public Meetings Law

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek vetoed House Bill 4177, citing concerns that the legislation could unintentionally weaken transparency while attempting to clarify Oregon’s public meetings law.

In a letter explaining her veto of the bill, the Governor affirmed the bill’s intent to provide clearer guidance to public officials, but she emphasized that the current language risks creating new ambiguity and potential loopholes that could undermine public trust.

“I’ve heard from people on all sides of this issue – from advocates for transparency to public officials seeking clearer guidance to do their jobs effectively,” Governor Kotek said. “While the goal of this bill is important, we must get the details right to ensure Oregonians can trust government is operating openly and ethically.”

The Governor also noted ongoing challenges with inconsistent guidance from the Oregon Government Ethics Commission (OGEC), which has contributed to confusion among public officials and governing bodies about how to comply with current law. Governor Kotek is calling on OGEC to work closely with her office, legislative leaders, and key stakeholders, including members of the media and local official associations, to develop clear, workable solutions ahead of the next legislative session.

The Governor expressed confidence in a balanced approach to reach practical clarity for public officials, strengthen transparency, and maintain the public’s trust in government.

There are no remaining measures from the 2026 legislative session where the Governor must take action. A full list of legislation she signed, and any accompanying signing letters, can be found here.

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