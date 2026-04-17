Elemental Trucks Joins Ottawa Infotainment’s Inaugural Customer Advisory Board

Ottawa Infotainment and Elemental Trucks’ teams on their booth at Truck World, in Toronto until April 18 (Photo : Ottawa Infotainment)

Hydrogen Truck Innovator to Help Shape the Future of DragonFire Pro and Commercial Vehicle Experience

By working closely with Oi, we not only increase our Canadian content but also help shape a user experience that truly supports drivers in the field, ultimately making their jobs easier and safer.” — Jamie Ally, Co-founder and CEO of Elemental Trucks

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) today announced that Elemental Trucks , a developer of next-generation hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, has joined its inaugural Customer Advisory Board. The initiative brings together forward-thinking OEMs and mobility innovators to directly influence the evolution of Oi’s DragonFire platform and future product roadmap.Elemental Trucks is building a new class of zero-emission, hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks designed for demanding commercial and industrial environments. As part of the Customer Advisory Board, Elemental will work closely with Oi’s product and engineering teams to provide real-world insights into driver needs, operational challenges, and emerging requirements in commercial trucking.________________________________________Bridging Product Development with Real-World Driver NeedsThe Customer Advisory Board is designed to ensure that Ottawa Infotainment’s platforms are shaped not just by engineering vision, but by direct feedback from customers operating in real-world conditions.Through early collaboration with Elemental Trucks, Oi has already begun to uncover meaningful insights into how drivers interact with in-vehicle systems and where existing solutions fall short.Jamie Ally, Co-founder and CEO of Elemental Trucks, highlighted the importance of the collaboration with Canadian-based Ottawa Infotainment (Oi), aiming to ground product decisions in real-world user experience:“From our perspective, the biggest opportunity lies in improving how drivers interact with their vehicles day-to-day. There are significant pain points regarding cognitive load, clarity of information, and how systems respond in critical moments. By working closely with Oi, we not only increase our Canadian content but also help shape a user experience that truly supports drivers in the field, ultimately making their jobs easier and safer.”________________________________________Shaping the Future of DragonFire ProThese learnings are already influencing the evolution of DragonFire Pro, Oi’s production-grade compute platform.Jon Hacker, Chief Technology Officer at Ottawa Infotainment, emphasized how small, informed changes can have outsized impact:“What we’re seeing through this collaboration is that even small, subtle adjustments to how information is structured and delivered can dramatically improve the driver experience. These insights are directly shaping our roadmap for DragonFire Pro and helping us build systems that are not only powerful, but intuitive and driver-first.”________________________________________From Insight to Execution: Truck World 2026As part of this collaboration, Ottawa Infotainment will join Elemental Trucks at Truck World 2026 in Toronto, Canada’s premier trucking and transportation event that brings together industry leaders, OEMs, and technology providers across the commercial vehicle ecosystem.By participating directly alongside Elemental, Oi aims to deepen its understanding of how drivers interact with in-vehicle systems in real-world contexts and explore new ways to create more meaningful, seamless interactions between drivers and vehicle HMI.This hands-on engagement reinforces Oi’s commitment to building solutions that are informed by real usage, not just theoretical design.________________________________________About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment builds next-generation embedded compute platforms, domain controllers, and software-defined architectures for automotive, commercial, and industrial applications. The company specializes in digital cockpit systems, consolidated compute, and production-grade HMI built on DragonFire OS.________________________________________About Elemental TrucksElemental Trucks Inc. (ETI) is a Canadian manufacturer of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, specializing in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles designed for the most severe operating conditions. Founded in 2022 and based in Toronto, ETI draws on the expertise of its founding partners, Almon Equipment Ltd. and Redrock Power Systems, who contributed to the AZETEC project, North America’s first 60-tonne fuel cell electric truck. ETI’s vehicle platforms are engineered to meet the most demanding operational requirements, from long-haul Class 8 highway trucks such as the Alpha HD+ 80, the first commercially available 63-tonne zero-emission truck in North America, optimized for extended range, high payloads, and continuous duty cycles, to vocational trucks serving refuse, construction, and utility fleets. With teams in Toronto, Montreal, and Charlottetown, ETI enables strong regional collaboration, engineering excellence, and responsive support across Canada. ETI builds trucks that are clean, safe, powerful, and reliable, driving the transition to a zero-emission future, one truck at a time.Media Contact:OTTAWA INFOTAINMENT INC.Jason KennedyPhone: +1 613-458-5070 x510Email: info@ottawainfotainment.comELEMENTAL TRUCKS INC.Jamie Ally, CEO, jamie.ally@elementaltrucks.comFrederic Delrieu, COO, frederic.delrieu@elementaltrucks.comelementaltrucks.com - Toronto, Montreal, Charlottetown

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.