Delaware Century Farm Program adds three new families, celebrates First State’s agricultural heritage

Three families with more than 100 years of history, cultivation and memories on their land were celebrated today at the Delaware Agricultural Museum with their induction into the Delaware Century Farm Program.

The Delaware Century Farm Program was established in 1987 to honor farm families who have owned and farmed their land for at least 100 years. The farms must include at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.

“This is a celebration of heritage,” said Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton, whose own family farm in Sussex County dates to 1929. “Thank you for your perseverance. I know it can be tough sometimes. Thank you for what you do and congratulations.”

Celebrating the Iona Stables & Inn induction were Robert Muncy, Linda Muncy, Joshua Muncy and Heather Landis.

With the announcement of these three new families and farms, representing all three Delaware counties, the First State has recognized 163 Century Farms over the past 39 years.

Delaware Century Farm families receive a sign for their property, an engraved plate and legislative tributes.

Latest Delaware Century Farm Program Awardees

Iona Stables & Inn, Milford (Sussex County): Purchased on Jan. 5, 1876, at the beginning of America’s centennial celebration, by David & Margaret Argo.

David & Margaret purchased adjoining land parcels from James Reed in several instances from 1876 to 1928. The original parcel included 405 acres.

Dave & Margaret operated a blacksmith shop where mail was dropped off for Cedar Creek Hundred residents. The crossroad was eventually named Argo’s Corner because of the prominence of the mail drop location.

Today, under owners Robert Keith Muncy and Linda Wolford Muncy, the honored land includes horse stables and is rented for vegetables, grain and soybean production.

Staats Family Farm, Smyrna/Clayton (New Castle County): Purchased by Herman & Elizabeth Staats on March 18, 1922.

Herman & Elizabeth had five children: Charles, Anderson, Bessie, Perkins and Anna. Charles & Bessie Staats purchased the farm in July 1941 for $8,000 (the equivalent of approximately $180,000 today).

Celebrating the Staats Family Farm’s induction were John & Teresa Swartz, Amber Startt, John Swartz Jr. & Katrina Swartz (with children Joseph, Tucker and Lucas), Rosalie Martin and Frankie Bartsch.

Their son, Charles Jr. and his wife Shirley took over the farm in January 1971. Charles & Shirly passed away last year, leaving their daughter Teresa and her husband John Swartz as Trustees of the Irrevocable Trust of Charles and Shirley Staats.

Throughout its history, the farm has produced corn, wheat and soybeans.

One example of longevity, family and stability is Charles Jr., who was born in the original home in August 1929 and passed away in the same home in January 2025 – 95 years representing a lifetime in First State farming.

Wright Family Farms, Harrington (Kent County): Purchased on March 21, 1919, by William & Effie Wright.

William & Effie had one son, Maurice, and two daughters, Mary and Pauline. Maurice inherited the farm in 1966. Maurice & Lelia Wright then sold the farm to their son Ronald and his wife Shirleen in April 1973 – 53 years ago. Ronald & Shirleen are the current owners.

The original farmhouse was built in 1929, with poultry houses added to the property in 1976 and 1978. The land includes the original round top barn, a corn crib lean and a machine shed.

The land has been the home for chickens, pigs and other poultry and produced corn, soybeans and wheat.

Celebrating the Wright Family Farm’s induction were Ronald Wright, Greg Wright and Shirleen Wright.

For more information on the Delaware Century Farm Program, visit https://agriculture.delaware.gov/agland-preservation-planning/century-farm-program/