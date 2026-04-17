Toss the Coin Architects the Brand Identity and Design of SmartWheels GPS

A full-scope brand identity and design engagement for SmartWheels, a plug-and-play GPS vehicle tracking platform.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toss the Coin (TTC), a strategic B2B marketing and brand consultancy, has partnered with SmartWheels GPS on a full-scope brand strategy and experience design engagement. SmartWheels enables users to track trips in real time, monitor driver behavior, receive accident alerts, and access fuel and vehicle insights through an intelligent ecosystem designed for families and commercial fleet operators.The initiative integrates strategic positioning, visual identity, UX/UI design, and product packaging for a platform designed to make vehicle intelligence accessible and actionable."As the need for better visibility and accountability on the road grows, access to real-time vehicle data should not be complex or expensive," said Sudhakar Goverdhanam, Founder of SmartWheels. "We have always believed that tracking, visibility, and insights should be effortless and accessible, whether it's a family ensuring safety or a business managing multiple vehicles. Toss the Coin helped us translate that belief into a brand that feels simple, intuitive, and relatable."Built Around People, Not Just ProductsTo build a brand that could perform in a competitive market, Toss the Coin moved beyond screens and hardware, and began with the people using the technology. The agency conducted research into SmartWheels' two distinct primary user personas: parents seeking reassurance and real-time visibility over their family's safety on the road, and fleet managers responsible for the performance and accountability of dozens of vehicles across logistics, delivery, and field service operations.Drawing from user insights, TTC identified a consistent need for organized real-time tracking, alerts that cut through the noise without overwhelming users, and a frictionless onboarding experience, insights that directly shaped the new brand architecture and experience design direction."SmartWheels is about making vehicle intelligence feel effortless," said Reshma Budhia, CEO of Toss the Coin. "We did not simply design a logo; we built a cohesive brand system that reflects simplicity, usability, and clarity. Where users can access the information they need without friction, and where the technology fades into the background."Four Deliverables. One Cohesive System.The brand initiative was structured around four core deliverables.Logo and Visual Identity. A distinctive design system built to communicate safety and efficiency, moving away from the generic, feature-led GPS imagery that dominates the category, anchored in a purple palette that balances authority with approachability.UX and UI Design for Mobile and Web. A redesigned interface for the SmartWheels app and web dashboard built around clarity over complexity, making real-time vehicle data immediately understandable and ensuring new users get up and running with confidence.Product Packaging. A premium setup experience for the On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) device that bridges the physical product with the digital platform, reinforcing brand trust from the moment a customer opens the box.Competitive Positioning and Messaging. A market strategy and messaging framework built on safety and simplicity, designed for SmartWheels' dual audience, equally resonant for a parent monitoring a teen driver and a fleet operator managing a national fleet.The new brand identity is live across all digital and physical touchpoints, including the SmartWheels website, mobile and web app, and product packaging, reflecting SmartWheels' commitment to building a safer, smarter, and more connected mobility experience for every driver, everywhere.About SmartWheelsDrive Smarter. Live Safer.SmartWheels is a connected mobility platform that provides GPS tracking, driver behavior insights, and vehicle intelligence through multiple tracking solutions. The platform is designed to improve safety, enhance visibility, and simplify vehicle monitoring for both individuals and businesses.For more information, visit www.smartwheelsgps.com About Toss the Coin LimitedToss the Coin Limited is a growth-accelerating, full-suite B2B marketing consulting agency with over 13 years of experience and a team of 75+ creative problem solvers, serving 150+ referenceable customers. Operating at the intersection of AI-infused workflows, impactful storytelling, and visual communication, TTC helps businesses grow through marketing strategy that is creative, responsible, and sustainable. A proud woman-first organization, TTC is ISO 27001:2022 certified and listed on the BSE.Learn more: www.tossthe.co.in

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