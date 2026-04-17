Solintel Announces Strategic Supply Chain Partnership with Xiamen SolSource

Solintel

Multi-year partnership strengthens Solintel's integrated value chain across R&D, sourcing, and global operations

TALLINN, ESTONIA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solintel OÜ, an Estonian designer and manufacturer of solar-powered smart infrastructure, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Xiamen SolSource Technology Co., Ltd. The partnership reinforces Solintel's upstream supply chain and R&D capabilities and complements its downstream operations, including Intellifos Portugal – Tecnologias de Fabrico, Lda (“Intellifos Portugal”), Solintel's joint venture in Portugal.The partnership is part of Solintel's broader strategy to build an integrated, resilient value chain capable of supporting accelerated product development and international growth. SolSource will work alongside Solintel's engineering and operations teams to strengthen sourcing quality, drive continuous improvement, and support new product development initiatives.This partnership comes at a pivotal moment in Solintel's growth. Over the past year the company has launched its Portugal manufacturing hub through Intellifos Portugal — its joint venture with Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies Lda — established its US subsidiary Solintel LLC to pursue federal and municipal opportunities, completed its initial Estonian deployments, and built an active international reseller network spanning Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. The collaboration with SolSource provides the upstream foundation needed to support Solintel's rapid scaling across these markets and beyond through 2030.“This partnership is a strategic step in how we build Solintel,” said Raul Reemet, Founder and CEO of Solintel OÜ. “SolSource brings the discipline, transparency, and on-the-ground expertise we need on the upstream side of our value chain. Combined with our R&D pipeline and our downstream investments such as Intellifos Portugal and Solintel LLC, it positions us to deliver better products to our customers, faster, and to meet the rapidly growing global demand for autonomous solar-smart infrastructure.”“We are proud to partner with Solintel on a vision that goes well beyond a transactional supplier relationship,” said Joshua Timm, Partner at Xiamen SolSource Technology. “Solintel is building genuinely innovative solar-smart infrastructure, and we see our role as a true extension of their team — bringing rigor, insight, and deep market knowledge to every part of the upstream value chain. Lydia and I, and the entire SolSource team, are committed to growing alongside Solintel for the long term.”Solintel and SolSource will begin joint operations immediately, with phased expansion of the partnership scope over the coming quarters.About Solintel OÜSolintel OÜ is an Estonian designer and manufacturer of solar-powered smart infrastructure, including the Intellifos Hub — a hybrid solar and wind-powered smart light pole engineered for smart city, off-grid, and remote deployments. Headquartered in Tallinn, with operations in Europe and North America through Intellifos Portugal and Solintel LLC, Solintel serves municipal, commercial, and infrastructure customers internationally.About Xiamen SolSource Technology Co., LtdXiamen SolSource Technology Co., Ltd is a procurement and trade services firm based in Xiamen, China, supporting international clients across the renewable energy and smart infrastructure sectors. SolSource is led by partners Joshua Timm and Lydia Shen.

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