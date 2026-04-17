Registered Nurse Shantasia Ward Expands Healthcare Businesses Across North Carolina

Shantasia Ward, Founder and CEO of Healing Hearts Home Care

Founder of Healing Hearts Home Care and NEMT business continues growth while improving access to care in underserved communities across North Carolina

There are so many individuals who need dependable, compassionate support, and I wanted to build something that truly makes a difference in the community” — Shantasia Ward

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shantasia Ward , a registered nurse and healthcare entrepreneur, is expanding her impact across North Carolina through her leadership of Healing Hearts Home Care and a growing non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) business.With over six years of nursing experience, including home health and oncology care, Ward transitioned from bedside nursing into entrepreneurship, building businesses focused on improving access to care and supporting individuals in need.Healing Hearts Home Care provides non-medical home care services, assisting individuals with activities of daily living and supporting populations with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), serious mental illness (SMI), and other healthcare needs. In addition to home care services, Ward’s NEMT business provides reliable transportation to and from medical appointments, helping eliminate barriers that often prevent patients from receiving consistent care.“I created these businesses to help bridge the gap in healthcare access,” said Ward. “There are so many individuals who need dependable, compassionate support, and I wanted to build something that truly makes a difference in the community.”Under Ward’s leadership, the business has experienced significant growth, generating seven-figure annual revenue and employing a team of caregivers and support staff dedicated to delivering high-quality services. Her companies currently serve clients across multiple counties in North Carolina and continue to expand their reach.In addition to her work in healthcare, Ward is building an online presence where she shares insights on entrepreneurship, business growth, and the realities of running service-based businesses. Her content has attracted a growing audience, offering transparency and education for aspiring entrepreneurs.As demand for home care and transportation services continues to rise, Ward remains focused on expanding her operations while maintaining a strong commitment to quality care, professionalism, and community impact.About Shantasia WardShantasia Ward is a registered nurse and healthcare entrepreneur based in North Carolina. She is the Founder and CEO of Healing Hearts Home Care and also owns a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) business. Through her work, she is committed to improving access to care, supporting underserved communities, and creating opportunities within the healthcare industry.

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