Alt Pop Visionary Betty Moon Unleashes New EP Strangely Beautiful and Electrifying Single 'Want Me To'

Betty Moon Betty Moon (photo by Andre Bedard) Strangely Beautiful - Artwork

Listen to Betty Moon’s first original release since 2021’s Cosmicoma with the new EP and latest single “Want Me To,” available now on all streaming platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA artist, songwriter, and producer Betty Moon returns to the spotlight today with the release of Strangely Beautiful, a new six track EP now available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The project marks her first collection of original material since 2021’s Cosmicoma and signals an exciting new chapter for the fiercely independent artist. Stream the new EP today on Spotify and Apple Music.

The EP closes with the single “Want Me To,” a sultry, high energy anthem that highlights the magnetic style that first earned Moon cult status in Toronto during the peak of the 90’s rock, pop, and alternative boom. Confident, electrifying, and undeniably addictive, the track captures an artist fully in command of her creative voice and unafraid to turn the volume up. The EP also features four additional original songs written and produced by Betty Moon, along with a standout cover of Portugal. The Man’s hit single “Live in the Moment.”

A longtime champion of artistic independence, Moon has consistently carved her own path through the music industry. After first breaking through in Canada and signing with A&M Records, she went on to launch her own label, Evolver Music, taking complete creative control of her work. Since then, she has self released more than ten acclaimed albums while continuing to explore and blend genres across rock, pop, soul, and electronic music.

With Strangely Beautiful, Moon once again expands her diverse songwriting, production style, and sonic influences. The EP blends alternative pop energy with layered electronic textures and soulful undertones, creating a sound that feels both bold and deeply personal. At its core, the project reflects an artist who continues to evolve while staying grounded in the authenticity that has earned her a loyal global audience.

Over the years, Betty Moon has built an impressive track record. Songs like “Life Is But a Dream” and “Sound” have reached listeners worldwide and landed in major TV and film placements including Californication, Dexter, Teen Mom Young and Pregnant, Bounty Hunters, The Walking Dead, and the film Butter. Her music has also connected with fans through retail airplay, college and online radio, and a steadily growing global streaming audience. With support from outlets like Exclaim!, Huffington Post, Celebmix, AskMen, and Rawckus, Betty continues to evolve on her own terms. Strangely Beautiful feels like a natural next step in that journey, balancing strength and vulnerability while proving great artists never stop growing.

Beyond its polished production and dynamic sound, the EP offers a more reflective look at the artist behind the music. After decades of independence and creative leadership, Moon turns inward on this release, exploring themes of change, vulnerability, and reinvention while maintaining the fearless spirit that has defined her career. Betty Moon’s new EP Strangely Beautiful is out today and streaming now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms. Vinyl editions are also available directly from Betty Moon online.

Track Listing:

Last Night

A Taxi Ride

Live in the Moment (Portugal. The Man cover)

Soulfly

Hunger Pain

Want Me To

“Making Strangely Beautiful was really about trusting myself again and not waiting around for permission. I’ve been doing this long enough to know when something feels right, and this record came together in a way that felt really instinctive and honest. There's confidence in these songs, but also a lot of vulnerability, which is something I’ve learned not to shy away from. I’m always evolving, always experimenting, but at the core it’s still about creating something real that people can connect with, whatever that means to them.” - Betty Moon

For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact:

Bradley PR and Marketing

Bob Bradley

Press(at)BradleyPublicity(dot)com

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