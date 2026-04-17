Cooperative Exchange Launches Da Vinci Trebuchet Clearinghouse-to-Clearinghouse Prior Authorization Pilot

The National Clearinghouse Association, Cooperative Exchange launches the Da Vinci Trebuchet Clearinghouse-to-Clearinghouse Prior Authorization Pilot Cohort

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cooperative Exchange, the National Clearinghouse Association, in collaboration with the HL7Da Vinci Project, today announced the launch of the Da Vinci Trebuchet Clearinghouse-to-Clearinghouse (CH-to-CH) Prior Authorization Pilot Cohort.The HL7 Da Vinci Project is a private-sector, industry-led initiative that uses the HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard to help improve data sharing in value-based care arrangements. One of its efforts, Da Vinci Trebuchet, runs scalable, real-world pilots focused on reducing the administrative burden of prior authorization by enabling scalable, standards-based interoperability between intermediaries or via direct connection.The CH-to-CH pilot cohort will test how HL7FHIR-based prior authorization transactions can be operationalized across clearinghouse networks, extending Da Vinci prior authorization standards beyond traditional point-to-point implementations. The pilot will also test X12 to FHIR translations between clearinghouses.Da Vinci Trebuchet’s piloting cohort opportunity supports the Cooperative Exchange’s commitment to advancing practical, standards-based solutions through industry collaboration. By validating clearinghouse-to-clearinghouse workflows, this pilot helps lay the foundation for more automated, scalable prior authorization workflows across the healthcare ecosystem.Pilot Objectives• Demonstrate interoperability between multiple clearinghouses using FHIR-based prior authorization workflows• Validate hybrid HL7 FHIR and X12 EDI workflows aligned to real-world operations• Develop a reference architecture for CH-to-CH routing, identity resolution, and endpoint discovery• Validate a scalable security approach for FHIR-based prior authorization• Help reduce provider and payer burden by enabling clearinghouses to automate prior authorization across networksExpected Outcomes• A functional prototype demonstrating CH-to-CH prior authorization exchange using Da Vinci and FAST Implementation Guides and X12• A clearinghouse implementation playbook with technical and operational guidance• Identification of policy and technical barriers to CH-to-CH interoperability• Recommendations for future enhancements to Da Vinci, FAST, X12, and related standards and/or implementation guidesPilot ParticipantsAvaility, L.L.C.Claim.MDExperian Health, Inc.Jopari SolutionsOffice AllyOptumStedi, Inc.TriZetto Provider Solutions, LLC (a Cognizant company)UHIN, Inc.VeradigmWaystarAbout the Cooperative ExchangeThe Cooperative Exchange is composed of twenty member organizations[1], representing over 90% of the clearinghouse industry that supports over 1 million provider organizations, through more than 7,000 payer connections and 1,000 Health Information Technology (HIT) Vendors, and processes over 6 billion healthcare transactions annually; representing the U.S. healthcare electronic data interstate highway system enabling connectivity across all lines of healthcare eCommerce in the United States.HL7 and FHIR are registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International, registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

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