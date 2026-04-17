Paul Robeson House & Museum Celebrates 128th Birthday with Milestone Event Honoring 50 Years of Legacy and Impact

This event is both a celebration of how far we’ve come and a call to action for the work ahead.” — Azsherae Gary, Interim Executive Director

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paul Robeson House & Museum will host a special evening celebration in honor of Paul Robeson’s 128th birthday on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at Bistro Perrier, located within The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College.

This year’s event, “Legacy in Action: Celebrating 50 Years of Paul Robeson’s Enduring Impact,” marks a significant milestone in honoring Robeson’s extraordinary life and global influence. A true Renaissance man, Robeson was an actor, orator, athlete, lawyer, singer, author, scholar, activist, and linguist—whose unwavering commitment to justice and human dignity transcended borders.

The West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance / Paul Robeson House & Museum continues to carry forward his legacy by advancing equity, preserving culture, and inspiring future generations through education and community engagement.

The evening will feature:

• Live musical performances by a Marian Anderson Scholar Artist

• Reflections from participants in the Youth Docent Program

• Remarks from civic, cultural, and community leaders highlighting Robeson’s continued relevance today

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and a curated silent auction. Proceeds will directly support initiatives led by the West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance / Paul Robeson House & Museum.

“Paul Robeson’s legacy continues to challenge and inspire us,” said Azsherae Gary, Interim Executive Director. “This event is both a celebration of how far we’ve come and a call to action for the work ahead.”

The event is expected to welcome over 100 attendees, including educators, artists, community leaders, and supporters from across the region.

Event Details

• What: Paul Robeson 128th Birthday Celebration

• Theme: Legacy in Action: Celebrating 50 Years of Paul Robeson’s Enduring Impact

• When: Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 6:00–8:30 PM

• Where: Bistro Perrier, The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College

• Tickets: $40 (available via Eventbrite at 128PaulRobesonAnnualBirthday.eventbrite.com)

Media Contact

Azsherae Gary

Interim Executive Director

West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance / Paul Robeson House & Museum

Email: azsherae@paulrobesonhouse.org

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