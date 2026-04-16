NEBRASKA, April 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Piccolo to Court of Appeals in the Sixth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE - Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Michael E. Piccolo of North Platte to the Court of Appeals in the Sixth Judicial District. The Court of Appeals Sixth Judicial District consists of Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Brown, Box Butte, Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Gosper, Grant, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Red Willow, Rock, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, and Valley counties.

Since 2010, Piccolo has served the 11th Judicial District, first as a county court judge and then as a district court judge. Prior to his judicial appointment, Piccolo was an attorney with multiple firms in North Platte. Since 2020, he has also presided over the Midwest Problem Solving Court in Lincoln County and more recently has presided over the drug courts in both Dawson and Lincoln counties.

Piccolo has been involved in the Nebraska Lawyers Referral Program, which provides pro bono legal services to qualified individuals. He has also been selected as a fellow by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation

Piccolo received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska -- Omaha. He earned his juris doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The judicial vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Frankie J. Moore.