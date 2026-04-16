NEBRASKA, April 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB 1256, Citing Annual Cost to Nebraska Property Taxpayers

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued his veto of LB 1256. In his veto letter to the Legislature, Gov. Pillen expressed his objection to aspects of the bill that would allow counties, cities and villages to reclassify certain types of services and then exceed property tax caps for those purposes.

Based on an assessment of the impact, the Department of Revenue estimated the allowances would cost $40 million annually.

“I cannot in good conscience sign LB 1256 into law, which will increase property taxes, while we are in the middle of a property tax crisis,” said Gov. Pillen.

He urged senators to sustain his veto this year, in consideration of the burden to Nebraska taxpayers.

A copy of the letter is included below.