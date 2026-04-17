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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues Hous­ton Offi­cials for Adopt­ing Sanc­tu­ary City Poli­cies Designed to Lim­it Local Law Enforcement’s Coop­er­a­tion with ICE

Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Houston City officials for adopting an unlawful ordinance that violates Senate Bill 4 (“SB 4”), which was passed during the 2017 Legislative Session.  

Under SB 4, a local entity such as the City of Houston may not adopt, enforce, or endorse a policy that prohibits or materially limits the enforcement of federal immigration laws. However, Houston adopted a city ordinance that blatantly violates this law. The recently passed unconstitutional ordinance specifically prevents Houston Police from stopping, making arrests, or continuing detention of an individual based upon an ICE administrative warrant while they are working in the field. This is an egregious affront to SB 4 and would have the clear impact of materially limiting the enforcement of federal immigration laws. 

The lawsuit is being filed against the City of Houston, Mayor Whitmire, city councilmembers, and a number of other defendants. Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit aims to permanently repeal the ordinance and extend legal protection to all law enforcement cooperating with federal officials to enforce immigration laws.

“I will not allow any local official to push sanctuary policies that make our communities less safe,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under my watch, no Texas city will be a safe harbor for illegals. The Texas Legislature passed strong legislation that specifically stops the type of lawless ordinance that Houston adopted. Houston has no authority to ignore the Constitution and the laws duly enacted by the Legislature. I’m calling on Houston to immediately repeal this ordinance.”

To read the lawsuit, click here

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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues Hous­ton Offi­cials for Adopt­ing Sanc­tu­ary City Poli­cies Designed to Lim­it Local Law Enforcement’s Coop­er­a­tion with ICE

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