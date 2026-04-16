Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,976 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Appoints Jensen as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

NEBRASKA, April 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Appoints Jensen as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

Lincoln, NE - Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Michael W. Jensen of Omaha as district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District. That district consists of Douglas County.

Jensen is currently an assistant attorney general for the State of Nebraska where he works in the Criminal Bureau handling homicides, assaults and in-custody deaths as well as serving as a resource to county attorneys, law enforcement officials, state agencies and county offices.  Previously, he was with the Douglas County Attorney’s office for 15 years. In Omaha, he was also an attorney with Prentiss Grant L.L.C. for two years.

Jensen has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL). He earned his juris doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The judicial vacancy is due to the to the appointment of Justice Derek R. Vaughn to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Jensen as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.