NEBRASKA, April 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Jensen as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

Lincoln, NE - Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Michael W. Jensen of Omaha as district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District. That district consists of Douglas County.

Jensen is currently an assistant attorney general for the State of Nebraska where he works in the Criminal Bureau handling homicides, assaults and in-custody deaths as well as serving as a resource to county attorneys, law enforcement officials, state agencies and county offices. Previously, he was with the Douglas County Attorney’s office for 15 years. In Omaha, he was also an attorney with Prentiss Grant L.L.C. for two years.

Jensen has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL). He earned his juris doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The judicial vacancy is due to the to the appointment of Justice Derek R. Vaughn to the Nebraska Supreme Court.