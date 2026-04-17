NEBRASKA, April 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Veto of LB 839, Suggests Alternative Consideration

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his veto of LB 839 and proposed a potential alternative for appropriately increasing the number of affordable housing options available to those with disabilities.

Gov. Pillen noted in his letter to the Legislature that LB 839 was likely to cause housing developers to opt out of affordable housing programs and could boost their costs, if required to build a percentage of accessible units, as defined in the bill.

“Simply put, adding expensive new regulatory requirements to a program designed to make housing more affordable is counterintuitive and the wrong approach for lowering housing costs for Nebraskans,” said Gov. Pillen.

A copy of the Governor’s letter to the Legislature is below.