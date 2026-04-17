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Gov. Pillen Allows Bill on Capitol Security to Pass Without his Signature

NEBRASKA, April 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Allows Bill on Capitol Security to Pass Without his Signature

 

LINCOLN, NE – Addressing the Nebraska Legislature by letter today, Governor Jim Pillen said that while he believes LB 1237 to be well-intentioned, it will not receive his signature. However, the proposal to enhance security at the Nebraska State Capitol will still become law.

“Although LB1237 includes provisions which would not have been my preferred policy routes toward achieving our shared goal of a secure Capitol, I nevertheless respect the good faith and earnest efforts of the bill’s designers, as well as the overwhelming support it received on final passage by the Legislature, and will therefore allow it to become law.”

LB 1237 assigns the Nebraska State Patrol responsibility for implementing security procedures by January 1, 2027 to prevent the entry of weapons and prohibited substances into the State Capitol.

Gov.  Pillen’s letter is attached below.

Image of LB 1237 which assigns the Nebraska State Patrol responsibility for implementing security procedures at the Nebraska State Capitol.

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Gov. Pillen Allows Bill on Capitol Security to Pass Without his Signature

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