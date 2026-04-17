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Gov. Pillen Vetoes bill to Place the State’s Current Maternity Leave Policy into Statute

NEBRASKA, April 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Vetoes bill to Place the State’s Current Maternity Leave Policy into Statute

 

Lincoln, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen vetoed LB 878. The bill’s intent is to extend six weeks of paid maternity leave for all state employees, which are currently provided to the 12,000 rules covered public servants and members of NAPE/ASMCE.

In the Governor’s veto letter, he highlights his belief that these benefits should be negotiated through the collective bargaining process.

“I have directed the Department of Administrative Services to negotiate with the leaders of SLEBC, SCATA, and FOP to provide six weeks of paid maternity leave to all their members,” said Gov. Pillen.

Image of LB 878 which intended to Place the State’s Current Maternity Leave Policy into Statute.

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Gov. Pillen Vetoes bill to Place the State’s Current Maternity Leave Policy into Statute

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