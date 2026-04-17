Industry-Leading RobotAnno Unveils 10-Machine AI Beverage Matrix at 2026 AVE to Redefine Unmanned Retail

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The landscape of the global beverage industry underwent a seismic shift between April 9th and 11th at the 2026 Asia Vending & Smart Retail Expo (AVE). Amidst the bustling aisles of the world’s premier smart retail event, RobotAnno , a titan in the field of desktop robotic arms and AI-driven retail solutions, solidified its position as a global frontrunner. By unveiling a comprehensive 10-machine "AI Beverage Matrix," the company did more than just showcase products; it presented a vision of the future where unmanned retail is no longer a secondary option, but the gold standard for efficiency, quality, and consumer engagement.The presence of RobotAnno was characterized by overwhelming international interest, with over 80% of inquiries coming from foreign delegates. This global resonance culminated in the brand being honored with the prestigious "2025 Pioneer Award," a testament to its technological prowess and market-disrupting influence. As the industry moves toward 2027, the benchmarks set by RobotAnno at the 2026 AVE will undoubtedly serve as the blueprint for the next generation of automated hospitality.Key Takeaways from the 2026 AVE UnveilingGlobal Product Debut: The world-first Dual-Arm AI Latte Art & Printing Coffee Bar sets a new technical ceiling for robotic precision.Unprecedented Diversity: A 10-machine matrix covering coffee, milk tea, ice cream, and cocktails, offering a "turnkey" solution for any retail environment.Embodied Intelligence: Integration of high-precision dual-arm synergy and intelligent vision learning to replicate master-level craftsmanship.Global Market Domination: With a presence in 70+ countries, RobotAnno is bridging the gap between "Made in China" and "Global Innovation."Award-Winning Excellence: Recognition via the "2025 Pioneer Award" and the "2025 AI Pegasus Award."The Crown Jewel: Global Debut of the Dual-Arm AI Latte Art & Printing Coffee BarThe highlight of the exhibition was undoubtedly the global premiere of the RobotAnno Dual-Arm AI Latte Art & Printing Coffee Bar. This machine represents the pinnacle of "Embodied Intelligence" in the service sector. Unlike traditional single-arm systems that often struggle with the fluidity required for complex latte art, this new generation utilizes high-precision dual-arm collaborative control technology. By mimicking the nuanced movements of a world-class barista, the robot can effortlessly create intricate patterns such as swans and tulips.Beyond its mechanical agility, the system is integrated with a sophisticated vision learning module. This allows it to adapt to different milk textures and cup sizes in real-time. Furthermore, the "dual buff" of printing and latte art means users can upload custom images via their smartphones—ranging from corporate logos to personal selfies—and have them printed on top of a perfectly crafted latte in seconds. With the ability to produce over 100 varieties of beverages, including light milk tea and fruit juices, this single unit effectively functions as a high-end boutique café with zero labor costs.Deep Dive: The 10-Machine AI Beverage MatrixRobotAnno’s strategy at the 2026 AVE was clear: total market saturation. By showcasing ten distinct machines, they proved that their technology is scalable across all beverage categories.1. AI Robot Latte Art & Printing Coffee Kiosk (Closed Type)As the world’s first fully enclosed AI latte art kiosk, this unit is designed for high-traffic, unsupervised environments. It features self-developed high-precision arms and a machine learning system that delivers a perfect cup in under 90 seconds. The enclosed design ensures maximum hygiene, meeting the strictest international food safety standards.2. AI Robot Latte Art Coffee Printing Bar (The Celebrity Choice)Famous for its appearance on CCTV’s "News Broadcast" and endorsed by renowned host Sa Beining, this model is a proven market success. It ranked second on the 2024 Shenzhen Quality Goods List. Its multi-language support and integrated global payment loops make it a favorite for international operators looking for a "plug-and-play" premium coffee solution.3. AI Robot Freshly Ground Coffee KioskDesigned for 24/7 operation, this kiosk focuses on the "freshness" aspect of the consumer experience. It features a visible grinding process and an automated cleaning and air-drying system. With over 50 flavors available, it replicates the consistency of a master barista without the need for a single human employee.4. AI Robot Printing Coffee Kiosk (High-Aesthetic Series)Combining "Black Tech" with high-fashion aesthetics, this kiosk is a social media magnet. It includes an intelligent capping and labeling system to ensure order accuracy in busy settings. Its ability to handle 28+ flavors and custom toppings makes it a versatile asset for modern shopping malls.5. AI Robot Sundae Ice Cream KioskOccupying less than 2 square meters, this kiosk is a powerhouse of efficiency. It offers 20+ flavor combinations and can serve a sundae in just 30 seconds. The 24-hour automated cleaning and sterilization system ensures that the dairy products remain fresh and safe, addressing the primary concern of automated food service.6. MINI AI Robot Sundae Ice Cream KioskRecognizing the need for flexibility, the MINI version is optimized for smaller footprints like convenience stores, community centers, and scenic spots. Despite its size, it maintains the full functionality of its larger counterpart, including cloud-based management and multiple payment options.7. AI Robot Milk Tea KioskThe "Unmanned Milk Tea Freedom" concept was a hit at the 2026 AVE. In just 3 square meters, this machine provides a visual spectacle of robotic precision, mixing tea bases and toppings to create drinks that rival premium manual brands. It represents a low-overhead, high-profit model for entrepreneurs.8. AI Robot Cocktail Bar (The Mobile Mixologist)This unit brings the "Mobile Bar" concept to life. Equipped with 28-32 base liquors and 4-6 mixers, it can craft over 50 types of cocktails. With instant ice making and automatic sterilization, it provides a professional bar experience in airports, hotels, and high-end lounges.9. MINI AI Robot Cocktail BarTargeted at niche markets such as private clubs, home parties, and boutique bars, the MINI Cocktail Bar offers 20+ flavors and hot/cold switching capabilities. It demonstrates how RobotAnno is moving beyond commercial retail into lifestyle and hospitality sectors.10. The 10-Machine SynergyThe 10th element is the synergy itself—the ability to manage all these diverse units through a single cloud-based SaaS platform, allowing operators to monitor inventory, sales, and machine health remotely.Technological Leadership: Why Choose RobotAnno?The success at 2026 AVE is not accidental. It is the result of years of R&D and a commitment to "Shenzhen Intelligence." RobotAnno has established itself as a benchmark in the industry for several critical reasons:Precision Engineering: Their robotic arms are not just repurposed industrial tools; they are purpose-built for the delicacy of food and beverage preparation.Digital Transformation: RobotAnno provides a one-stop solution for the digital upgrade of traditional retail, integrating IoT, AI, and Big Data.Global Compliance: Their products are designed with international markets in mind, featuring multi-language interfaces and support for global payment gateways.Operational Efficiency: 95% of technical issues can be diagnosed and resolved remotely, drastically reducing maintenance costs.For more information on how these solutions can transform your business, visit their official website:Explore the Future of Retail at www.annorobots.com A Legacy of Innovation: The 2025 Pioneer AwardWinning the "2025 Pioneer Award" at the 2026 AVE was a defining moment for RobotAnno. The expert panel evaluated candidates based on technical innovation, market performance, and scenario value. RobotAnno’s ability to double its output and value for two consecutive years, while expanding into over 70 countries, made them the clear choice. This award recognizes that RobotAnno is not just following trends; they are creating them.In addition to the Pioneer Award, the AI Robot Latte Art & Printing Coffee Kiosk secured the "2025 AI Pegasus Award," further cementing the brand's status as the leader in the AI beverage robotics sector. These accolades reflect the industry’s trust in RobotAnno’s hardware reliability and software intelligence.Conclusion: The Dawn of a New Era in Unmanned RetailThe 2026 AVE has proven that the era of " AI+Retail " is here, and RobotAnno is leading the charge. By combining full-category coverage with high-precision robotics and cloud-based management, they have solved the most pressing challenges of the retail industry: rising labor costs, quality inconsistency, and limited operating hours.As RobotAnno continues to iterate on its "Beverage Matrix," the focus remains on making technology visible, making IPs drinkable, and making every cup a conversation starter. Whether it is a boutique coffee shop in London, a milk tea kiosk in Dubai, or a cocktail bar in New York, RobotAnno’s "Shenzhen-made" intelligence is ready to redefine the global consumer experience.About RobotAnno: Founded in 2017, RobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in desktop robotic arms and AI retail solutions. With over 70 national patents and a footprint in 100+ cities and 80+ countries, RobotAnno is dedicated to driving the digital transformation of the commercial, educational, and light industrial sectors through cutting-edge robotics.

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