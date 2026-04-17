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ITALY, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MILAN, Italy – 3NH, a global leader in photoelectric detection and color management solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its Italy-specific website http://www.spectrocolorimeter.com/it/ , marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy and its formal entry into the thriving Italian color measurement market. This new digital hub is tailored to meet the unique needs of Italian businesses, offering localized access to 3NH’s industry-leading color measurement instrument products, customized color management solutions, and professional support, solidifying the brand’s commitment to empowering Italian industries with cutting-edge color measurement and quality control technology.

3NH Colorimeters for Italy Market: High-Precision, Cost-Effective Color Quality Control for Automotive, Textile & Food Industries

For Italian manufacturers in automotive, luxury textile, leather, food (tomato, wine, olive oil), paint & plastic industries, consistent color quality is non-negotiable—critical for brand reputation, EU compliance (REACH, food contact standards) and supply chain alignment. Traditional high-end colorimeters from Konica Minolta, X-Rite & BYK offer precision but come with steep prices, long lead times and limited local support. 3NH (Threenh.com) colorimeters fill this gap: professional-grade color measurement tools built for industrial QC, with proven accuracy, full international certifications, and unbeatable value—perfect for Italian factories, labs and quality teams looking to upgrade color control without overspending. Leading European colorimeter manufacturer and color management service provider for italy customers.

Why 3NH Colorimeters Dominate Italy’s Mid-Market Color Measurement

Lab-Grade Precision, Matching Top Imported Brands

3NH portable colorimeters (NR200, NH300, TS700 series) and benchtop spectrophotometers deliver ΔEab repeatability ≤0.07, inter-instrument agreement (IIA) ≤0.4—matching the performance of Konica Minolta CM-2600d and X-Rite Ci64 for most industrial applications 3NH. Built with high-stability multi-channel sensors, advanced optical design and rigorous calibration, they measure CIE Lab, LCh, XYZ, RGB and pass/fail color difference (ΔE) accurately, eliminating subjective visual judgment and ensuring batch-to-batch consistency across production lines. All models comply with ISO 7724, CIE standards, and carry CE, RoHS, FDA certifications—fully approved for use in Italy’s automotive, food, cosmetic and packaging sectors3NH.

3NH Top Models for Italy’s Color Measurement Needs

1.NR200 Precision Portable Colorimeter: Best-seller for general industrial QC—ΔE ≤0.08, 8mm aperture, auto-calibration, ideal for paint, plastic, textile and packaging.

2.NH300 Portable Colorimeter: Enhanced stability, IIA ≤0.4, CQCS3 software compatibility—perfect for automotive and luxury leather applications3NH.

3.TS7700 handheld color spectrophotometer: Lab-grade full-spectrum measurement, same performance as high-end imported benchtops, for R&D and strict quality labs.

4.Gloss Meters (20°/60°/85°): Integrated gloss + color measurement for paint, metal and ceramic—matching BYK Gardner performance at a fraction of the cost.



With over 25 years of experience in research, development, production, and marketing of photoelectric detection instrument products, 3NH has established itself as a trusted innovator in the color management field, serving clients in more than 100 countries worldwide. The launch of the Italy website http://www.spectrocolorimeter.com/it/ (tailored for Italian users) comes at a time when the Italian colorimeters market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand at a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2035, reaching $101.9 million by 2035. This growth is driven by increasing demand across key sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastics, and environmental monitoring—all core markets where 3NH excels.

“Italy is a strategic market for 3NH, with its rich industrial heritage, stringent quality standards, and growing demand for precise, reliable color management solutions,” said a spokesperson miss Liu for 3NH. “Our new Italy website is more than just a digital presence; it’s a commitment to local businesses. We’ve localized content to address the specific regulatory requirements and industry needs of Italian clients, from compliance with EU REACH regulations and EFSA guidelines to meeting the unique quality control demands of Italy’s world-renowned manufacturing sectors.”

The Italy website features a comprehensive range of 3NH’s flagship products, each designed to deliver accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendliness—key trends shaping the Italian colorimeters market. Highlights include:

Spectrophotometers: Including the TS, YS, and NS series, offering precise color measurement for complex applications such as metal and pearlescent colors, with options for portable, benchtop, and non-contact models to suit on-site and laboratory needs.

Colorimeters: The NH and NR series, ideal for cost-effective, reliable color control in industries like food, cosmetics, and textiles, aligning with Italy’s growing focus on product standardization and export compliance.

In addition to product information, the Italy website offers localized support, including detailed industry-specific solutions, technical resources, and easy access to 3NH’s professional customer service team. Clients can also inquire about customization services—a key differentiator for 3NH, which has earned widespread acclaim for its ability to tailor solutions to unique business needs. With a team of high-level professionals (80% undergraduate and 30% postgraduate staff) specializing in photometry, optical design, and embedded systems, 3NH is well-equipped to deliver innovative, reliable color measurement solutions to Italian businesses.



“We believe that 3NH’s advanced technology, customized solutions, and customer-centric approach will resonate with Italian businesses,” added the spokesperson. “Our goal is to become the trusted partner for color management and quality control in Italy, supporting the country’s industrial growth and innovation. The new website is just the beginning—we look forward to engaging with local clients, understanding their needs, and delivering value that drives their success.”

To explore 3NH’s products and solutions tailored for the Italian market, visit the new Italy website today. For inquiries, contact 3NH’s Italian support team via the website’s contact form or email, and experience the expertise of a global leader in color management.

About 3NH Company(Threenh Technology Limited)

About 3NH (Threenh Technology) is a leading high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and marketing of photoelectric detection and color management products. Founded in 1998, the company owns renowned brands including 3NH, TILO, Sine Image, and SINESPEC, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for industries such as plastic, electronic, paint, ink, textile, food, medical, cosmetic, and optical image testing. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, 3NH serves clients worldwide, providing customized solutions and professional support to help businesses achieve precise quality control and sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.threenh.com.

Conclusion: 3NH—The Smart Choice for Italian Color Quality Control

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