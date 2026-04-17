Mulligal Partners with LPGA Amateurs, Bringing Women’s Golf Clothing Pop-Up Stores Across Wisconsin

Mulligal to bring exclusive deals on golf attire for women at the Fox Chapter’s Spring Kick-Off event on April 18th at Hilly Haven Golf Course in Depere

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mulligal is proud to partner with LPGA Amateurs to support women who share a passion for golf, connection, and community. LPGA Amateurs is a nationwide organization dedicated to providing women of all skill levels the opportunity to learn, play, and enjoy the game through organized events, education, and social experiences.In March, Mulligal hit the road for the Madison and Milwaukee chapter Spring Kick-Offs, bringing a full pop-up boutique experience straight to the course. The Mulligal team packed a U-Haul trailer with over 60 bins of women’s golf apparel, featuring more than 1,500 pieces, giving attendees an incredible selection of stylish, performance-ready looks to shop on-site, all at great prices, with exclusive pop-up-only discounts.Mulligal is heading to the Fox Chapter’s Spring Kick-Off on Saturday, April 18th at Hilly Haven Golf Course in Depere, WI. Area residents are invited to stop by to shop the latest styles, connect with fellow golfers, and kick off the season in style!Mulligal is a women-owned and operated consignment clothing resale business with a brick-and-mortar location in Wausau, Wisconsin, and an online store. Mulligal offers name-brand women’s golf clothing and activewear, including popular brands like Tail Sunday Swagger and Jofit. Personal shopping services are also available in-store and online.About Mulligal:Mulligal provides a platform for new and experienced women golfers to buy and consign high-quality new and gently used golf apparel. Not only does Mulligal help women across the nation find high-quality, reasonably priced athletic wear, but it also has a marked impact on its environment and community. Founded by Chrissy Kaupie, the company aims to make women’s golf fashion affordable, accessible, and sustainable. In 2025, Mulligal sold over 2,900 used clothing items, reflecting an environmental savings of 26,100 kilograms of CO₂ emissions and approximately 4,698,000 liters of water. Plus, customers enjoyed a collective savings of about $88,000. Mulligal is committed to helping women golfers find clothing that fits their style and budget while encouraging the resale and recycling of garments to reduce waste.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.