Planet 13 Introduces First 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN Cannabis Chocolate Line in Florida

Dreamland Chocolates Dreamland THC-CBD-CBN Dreamland THC-CBN Dark

The Dreamland Chocolate line features targeted cannabinoid ratios designed to deliver distinct product experiences.

Chocolate is a format consumers know and enjoy. It offers a consistent and convenient way to explore a broader spectrum of cannabinoid formulations.” — Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced the launch of Dreamland Chocolates infused with CBN, available at all 33 Planet 13 locations across Florida beginning April 17, 2026— introducing what is expected to be the first 1:1:1 balanced THC:CBD:CBN chocolate products in the state.The new Dreamland line features two targeted cannabinoid ratios designed to offer different product options:• 1:1 THC:CBN Dark Chocolate (50mg THC:50mg CBN/10 pack): Offers a balanced profile for consumers who prefer products intended for evening use• 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN Milk Chocolate (33mg THC:33mg CBD:33mg CBN/10 pack): Introduces CBD into the formulation, which is often associated with creating a more moderated and well-rounded effect profile which is included as part of a balanced cannabinoid formulationWhile many cannabis products on the market focus on THC potency or CBD inclusion, this launch reflects increasing interest in minor cannabinoids and balanced formulations featuring a range of cannabinoid ratios and formats.Why CBN MattersCBN is a lesser-known cannabinoid that forms naturally as THC ages. While research is still evolving, it is often featured in products intended for nighttime use and is attracting interest among consumers seeking alternative cannabinoid formulations beyond THC-dominant options. Research on CBN remains ongoing, and its properties are not yet fully understood.“We’re seeing growing interest in more precise cannabinoid ratios,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “With Dreamland’s CBN offerings, including 1:1 (THC:CBN) and 1:1:1 (THC:CBD:CBN) formulations, we’re expanding our portfolio to provide consumers with a wider range of product options in Florida’s regulated market.”Products formulated with CBN are currently less common in Florida’s market compared to THC or CBD-focused offerings, particularly outside of gummy formulations.Why Ratios Make a DifferenceDreamland Chocolates are formulated around specific cannabinoid ratios, rather than single-compound formulations. This ratio-based approach reflects growing consumer interest in multi-cannabinoid products, including THC, CBD, and CBN combinations. It is often discussed in relation to the “entourage effect,” a term used to describe how cannabinoids and other compounds may interact when combined.An Industry First in FloridaWhile CBN-infused gummies have begun to appear in select cannabis markets, Planet 13’s launch expands CBN products into chocolate format, offering consumers a familiar, approachable, and discreet format in a tasty chocolate option.“Chocolate is a format consumers know and enjoy,” said Groesbeck. “It offers a consistent and convenient way to explore a broader spectrum of cannabinoid formulations.”With this launch, Planet 13 is setting a new standard in Florida’s regulated market—introducing what is expected to be the first evenly balanced THC:CBD:CBN cannabis chocolate and advancing the future of cannabinoid product innovation.Expanding the Conversation Around Medical CannabisThe launch comes during Medical Cannabis Awareness Month, as Planet 13 continues its focus on education, transparency, and consumer resources in Florida’s regulated cannabis program. By actively listening to feedback and bringing those insights back into the lab, the company continues to refine its cannabinoid formulations to better align with evolving preferences—moving the conversation beyond potency toward formulation, cannabinoid ratios, and informed product selection.“This is where the industry is heading,” said Groesbeck. “We love listening to our consumers—they’re shaping what comes next. People are moving from asking ‘how strong is it?’ to asking, ‘which product is right for me?’”For more info about Planet 13’s Florida stores, visit Planet13.Florida on Instagram and @planet13florida on X.About Planet 13 – Planet 13 ( https://planet13.com ) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production, and dispensary operations across its locations in Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, and the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such “plans”, “expects”, “proposed”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to a product launch in Florida. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any of the Company’s subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.For further inquiries, please contact:Bob Groesbeck and Larry SchefflerCo-Chief Executive Officersir@planet13lasvegas.comPlanet 13 Media Relations:Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow CommunicationsColin@PRmediaNow.com

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