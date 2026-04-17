Longstanding Bellingham landmark to be relocated to replace culvert as part of I-5 fish passage project

BELLINGHAM – As part of a project to restore fish passage at Friday, Lake and Chuckanut creeks near Bellingham, the Washington State Department of Transportation will relocate the well-known Bellingham Rock starting as early as Monday, April 20. Bellingham Rock has served as a community billboard along Interstate 5 for more than five decades.

The rock is located within the active construction area at Chuckanut Creek, where contractor crews working on behalf of WSDOT will replace culverts that currently block native fish from passing. This work is part of a statewide effort to correct fish passage barriers and comply with a federal court injunction requiring the state to open habitat for salmon and other species.

WSDOT recognized early in the project that Bellingham Rock holds meaning for many people in the community. The agency also has a responsibility to move forward with fish passage work that improves habitat and meets legal requirements. This project reflects a deliberate effort to proceed with fish passage work while also honoring the Bellingham Rock’s place in community history.

There is a contract in place to tentatively relocate the rock to private land where the owner has agreed to allow public access. Alternative plans are also in place in the event the landowner decides against taking possession of the rock.

A deliberate, multi-step process

WSDOT identified the rock early in project development and began a structured review process to understand its significance and determine how to proceed. Fieldwork conducted in 2023 documented the rock as a unique geological feature that has been used for decades as a community message space.

WSDOT conducted additional analysis and coordination as part of required environmental and cultural resource reviews. This included:

Defining the project’s area of impact and identifying affected resources.

Evaluating how construction would interact with the rock.

Developing and reviewing options to avoid, minimize or mitigate those impacts.

Coordinating with state and federal partners and consulting parties.

Why relocation is necessary

As design and construction planning advanced, WSDOT evaluated multiple options, including leaving the rock in place or protecting it during construction.

However, because the rock sits directly within the footprint of work needed to complete the project, those options were not feasible, and it was deemed the rock must be removed.

Once Bellingham Rock is removed from the work area, it cannot be returned. WSDOT and Federal Highway Administration regulations prohibit placing the rock within limited access areas, such as along I-5 or nearby ramps, where it could encourage unsafe parking or pedestrian access.

Removing the rock

Beginning later this month, travelers along northbound I-5 will likely see contractor crews working for WSDOT begin setting up a work site at Chuckanut Creek. Once work begins, the area will be secured and only authorized personnel wearing required protective equipment will be allowed on site.

As with all work zones, safety is WSDOT’s top priority. For their own safety and the safety of others working and driving in the area, people should not stop near the work zone or attempt to enter it.

As early as April 13, crews will begin removing paint, some of which is likely lead-based, along with other environmentally hazardous materials from the rock’s surface and surrounding soil so they can be properly disposed of at permitted facilities.

Small tools will be used to chip paint from the rock, and specialized chemicals may be used to dissolve remaining layers. Soil ranging from 6 inches to 2 feet deep will be removed from around the rock to address contaminants such as lead and cadmium.

Once the paint is removed, crews will break the rock into smaller pieces by drilling holes and using expansive grout to slowly create cracks. This process will be repeated several times before pieces are loaded onto trucks and removed from the site. No explosives will be used.

Because the rock weighs more than 100 tons, it cannot be moved intact without significant cost and specialized equipment and permits.

Where the rock will go

WSDOT evaluated a range of options for relocating Bellingham Rock, including placement on publicly owned property. WSDOT-owned sites were ruled out due to access limitations, environmental and safety considerations, long-term maintenance responsibilities and the lack of infrastructure needed to support safe public access.

WSDOT also coordinated with partner public agencies, but none expressed interest in taking ownership of the rock. As a result, private ownership emerged as the only viable path forward for relocation.

A privately owned property in Bellingham has been identified as a potential location for the rock. WSDOT and the property owner have signed an agreement, reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office, that includes provisions to maintain public access.

The property owner will inspect the rock after it is removed and broken into transportable pieces and may choose whether to accept final possession. If accepted, WSDOT will deliver the rock to the agreed-upon location, and the property owner will assume responsibility for its long-term care. Details about public access at that location will be determined and shared by the property owner.

If the property owner elects not to take possession of the rock, WSDOT will develop a process to distribute a limited number of pieces to interested members of the public. Additional details would be shared following removal.

WSDOT recognizes the importance of Bellingham Rock to the community and is documenting its history as part of the removal process.

Fish barrier removal

While Bellingham Rock adds a unique layer to this project, the primary purpose remains restoring fish passage along this stretch of I-5.

Work on the Lake, Friday and Chuckanut creeks fish passage project began in 2025 and is part of WSDOT’s statewide fish passage program. In this case, crews are removing 17 outdated culverts under I-5 near Lake Samish and replacing them with 10 new structures that will allow fish to move freely upstream.

The work at Chuckanut Creek includes building three new bridges along northbound and southbound I-5 and Old Samish Road. Once complete, this will open nearly three-quarters of a mile of additional habitat for salmon and steelhead.

To complete this work, northbound and southbound I-5 traffic will shift onto temporary two-lane bypass roads during late spring and summer construction. Old Samish Road also will close so southbound I-5 can use a short section of the Whatcom County road as a bypass. It will remain closed while crews build a new bridge over Chuckanut Creek.

People should expect the right lane of northbound I-5 to close periodically west of the North Lake Samish exit while Bellingham Rock is moved. WSDOT will announce lane reduction dates and information about lane shifts to temporary bypass roads when the schedule is finalized.

To stay informed, travelers are encouraged to check WSDOT’s resources including a real-time travel map and the mobile app.