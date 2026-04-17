Governor Stein Spotlights North Carolina’s Leadership in the Clean Energy Economy in Davidson

Today Governor Josh Stein joined business leaders for a tour of Trane Technologies’ energy-efficient HVAC system training facility and a discussion on North Carolina’s leadership in the clean energy economy and the importance of clean energy availability for businesses.

“North Carolina is leading the way in building a clean energy economy that creates good-paying jobs and keeps costs down for families,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Through advanced manufacturing leaders like Trane Technologies and new investments across our state, we are growing our economy while creating a more reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy future for North Carolinians. I learned from numerous attendees that clean energy availability is an important factor in making North Carolina an attractive state for business. It also strengthens our national security.”

“At Trane Technologies, we’ve shown that sustainability and strong business performance go hand in hand. Our customers need solutions that improve energy efficiency, lower operating costs and help them meet their sustainability commitments,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. “That’s why conversations like today’s focused on the need to advance sustainable innovation and promote economic growth are so important. We’re proud to work with Governor Stein and leaders across the state to advance sustainable solutions, fuel economic growth and build a more competitive North Carolina.”

“North Carolina’s leadership in the clean energy economy shows how innovation and sustainability can drive long‑term economic growth,” said Shelly Cayette-Weston, President of Business Operations for Hornets Sports & Entertainment. “At Spectrum Center, sustainability is integral to our business strategy. With our recent arena renovations, we invested in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and smart infrastructure because they strengthen operations, deliver long‑term value, and enhance the fan experience. With Spectrum Center being one of the Carolina’s most visible public venues, we are proud to demonstrate how sustainability goals can power business success while contributing to a more competitive, innovative and prosperous North Carolina.”

“North Carolina’s technology sector is a powerful engine of the state’s economy—and it depends on stable, predictable energy to keep operations running and costs manageable,” said Jerry Williams, Chief Environmental Sustainability Officer at SAS. “As electricity demand continues to grow, the state must prepare its grid with modern technologies and durable policies that ensure reliability and encourage innovation. We appreciate the Stein administration’s focus on strengthening the state’s economic leadership and ensuring the grid is well-positioned to support continued growth and competitiveness.”

“Scout Motors is proud to call North Carolina home for our corporate headquarters. The state’s leadership in the clean energy economy—paired with a strong, business-friendly environment—has created the certainty and momentum we need to scale quickly and sustainably, while connecting us to a region that’s fast becoming a national hub for mobility and manufacturing,” said Ryan Rose, Chief Impact Officer at Scout Motors. “Companies like ours are increasingly choosing to invest in states that prioritize clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy both to meet our business needs and for our employees who depend on resilient, affordable energy where they live and work. North Carolina is well-positioned to attract that investment by continuing to modernize its energy system and maintain a stable, predictable policy framework.”

“Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has long prioritized investments in clean energy and operational efficiency because it makes good business sense and reflects our 45-year commitment to sustainability,” said Mandi McKay, Chief Sustainability and Social Impact Officer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. “Smart, forward-looking policies can help modernize North Carolina’s grid and expand access to cleaner, more resilient energy for businesses of all sizes. We’re proud to join other companies in working toward a more sustainable future for North Carolinians and partnering with state leaders to help move that progress forward.”

Governor Stein also hosted a roundtable discussion with American Airlines, Albemarle Corporation, Charlotte Hornets / Hornets Sports & Entertainment, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Duke Energy, Michelin, Nucor Corp., SAS Institute, Scout Motors, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Trane Technologies, and others – all with net zero or other sustainability targets. In the conversation, Governor Stein highlighted North Carolina’s growing clean energy economy and learned about how sustainability and clean energy availability informed these business's investments and operations in the state.

Governor Stein is committed to securing North Carolina’s leadership in the clean energy economy, keeping costs down for families, and bringing more good-paying jobs of today and tomorrow. Last month, Governor Stein joined the University of North Carolina’s 12th annual Cleantech Summit to outline his priorities for lowering energy costs for families, reducing North Carolina’s dependence on carbon, and expanding the state’s clean energy economy.

North Carolina is a leader in the clean energy economy, with more than 100,000 North Carolinians in clean energy jobs and nearly 500,000 North Carolinians employed by companies with net-zero targets. Since taking office, Governor Stein has announced more than $4.9 billion in new investments and more than 15,000 new jobs from clean energy and clean technology companies from across the globe, including JetZero’s announcement of the largest jobs commitment in state history at Piedmont Triad International Airport to manufacture high-efficiency, low-emissions aircraft. Since 2015, $59.6 billion in investment has been announced in our state by companies with net zero targets, comprising 50% of total announced investment in major economic development projects.

In February, Governor Stein announced the expansion of the Energy Saver NC program to all 100 North Carolina counties, helping households save about $1,000 in utility bills each year through rebates for home efficiency upgrades and high-efficiency electrical appliances. The program was first introduced last year at Trane Technologies. Last year, Governor Stein issued an executive order establishing the North Carolina Energy Policy Task Force to recommend policies to ensure North Carolinians have affordable, reliable, and clean energy supplies amid rapidly growing demand for energy. In February, the task force released its interim report, outlining findings and recommendations for reaching these goals. Read the Energy Policy Task Force’s interim report here.