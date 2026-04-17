Watson Realty & DogTuff Host 'Paws & Blueberries' Pet Adoption Event in Mount Dora

Paws & Blueberries” Pet Adoption Event in Mount Dora

Local rescues, pet professionals, and families come together for a community adoption event during Mount Dora’s busiest weekend

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watson Realty and DogTuff.com are proud to co-host Paws & Blueberries, a community-driven pet adoption event taking place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM at Watson Realty in Mount Dora.Held just steps from the Mount Dora Blueberry Festival, the event is designed to connect adoptable pets with loving families while welcoming the thousands of visitors already in town for the festival.Local Rescues Bringing Adoptable DogsPaws & Blueberries will feature adoptable cats and dogs from several respected rescue organizations, including:• Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue• The Animal League• Pet Rescue by Judy• Puppy Rescue FlightsThese organizations will be on-site with adoptable pets, offering attendees the opportunity to meet pets in a relaxed, outdoor setting.Supporting the Local Pet CommunityIn addition to adoption opportunities, the event will feature a curated group of local pet professionals and businesses, including:• Lake Veterinary Clinic• Mount Dora Veterinary Hospital• Central Florida Veterinary Cardiology• Hobscot Pet Supplies• Central Florida K9• Scenthound Mount DoraAttendees can connect with these trusted providers, ask questions, and learn more about services that support responsible pet ownership.A Fun, Family-Friendly Stop During a Busy WeekendWith Mount Dora hosting one of its busiest weekends of the year, Paws & Blueberries offers a welcoming, pet-friendly stop where visitors can take a break from the crowds, meet adoptable dogs, and enjoy giveaways and raffles.“At Watson Realty, being part of the community goes beyond real estate, it’s about bringing people together and supporting local organizations. Paws & Blueberries is a great opportunity to connect families with adoptable pets while celebrating everything that makes Mount Dora special.”— Tarrant Potter, Vice President/Managing Broker, Watson Realty Mount Dora“At DogTuff, supporting the incredible work of local rescues has always been important to us. With so many people in town, this is a great opportunity to help their efforts, and the dogs they care for—really shine. As a Mount Dora–based business, we’re proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply about pets.”— Seth Cody, DogTuff.comEvent DetailsEvent: Paws & Blueberries Pet Adoption EventDate: Saturday, April 25, 2026Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PMLocation: Watson Realty, 639 N Donnelly St, Mt DoraAdmission is free and open to the public.About the HostsWatson Realty Corp. is a trusted name in real estate, known for its strong community involvement and commitment to serving local families.DogTuff.com is a leading online pet retailer specializing in durable, safe dog toys, focused on helping pet owners find the right products for their dogs’ needs.

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