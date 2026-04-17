Kuvings celebrates Earth Day 2026 with the 'Earth Smoothie' — a planet-inspired green blend for everyday wellness

The premium blender brand Kuvings introduces a vibrant recipe made with the CB1000 — inviting people to celebrate Earth Day one cup at a time.

IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , the global premium blender and juicer brand, has released a recipe to mark Earth Day 2026. Titled the "Earth Smoothie," the recipe translates the spirit of the occasion into an everyday act: blending a single cup of whole-ingredient, plant-forward goodness at home.The Earth Smoothie combines celery, cucumber, banana, and matcha powder with milk and ice, producing a rich, layered green drink that takes its visual cue from the planet itself. The recipe was developed and demonstrated using the Kuvings CB1000 , a professional vacuum blender designed to handle fibrous greens and frozen ingredients with ease. As a vacuum blender, it minimizes oxidation during blending, resulting in a smoother texture.A Recipe That Brings the Planet to Life in a Cup | Earth Smoothie (1 serving / approx. 400–450 ml)Kuvings' Earth Smoothie is a plant-forward green blend designed to be as nourishing as it is visually striking. Simple to make and satisfying to drink, it's a fitting way to mark Earth Day — or build an everyday wellness habit.[Ingredients]1 stalk of celery (about 50 g)1/3 cucumber (about 70 g)1 banana1 tsp matcha powder (about 2 g)200 ml milk4–6 ice cubes1 tsp honey or alluloseFor the Cup Decoration2 tbsp coconut creamA pinch of spirulina powder[Instructions]1. Wash the celery and cucumber thoroughly, then cut them into pieces.2. Add the celery, cucumber, and banana into the CB1000 blender.3. Add the matcha powder and milk, then put in the ice cubes.4. Blend until completely smooth.[Decoration]1. Mix the coconut cream with a small amount of spirulina powder until you get a soft blue tint.2. Using a brush or the back of a spoon, gently spread the mixture along the inside walls of your cup.3. Slowly pour in the smoothie to reveal the layered, earth-toned effect.4. Top with crushed chocolate cookies to mimic soil, and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and edible flowers.Small Habits, Meaningful ChangeKuvings marks Earth Day as a moment for small but meaningful action, encouraging consumers to embrace plant-forward habits through simple, repeatable recipes. The full Earth Smoothie recipe and step-by-step decoration guide are available on Kuvings' official website and social media channels.

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