$125M to Upgrade Affordable Housing in Upstate NY

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "As we seek to lower the cost of rising utility bills across Upstate New York, the AMP Up program will help ensure that we're targeting every part of our building stock, and that should begin in part with Upstate New York's multi-family homes. Across my district, residents of rural communities often struggle to afford and make costly energy efficient upgrades to their homes, often multi-generational properties. This program will allow seniors and families who may otherwise not be able to afford it, to make critical upgrades that will ultimately save them money in the future. I commend Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for stepping up to address this unaddressed need and encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to apply as soon as they can."

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “This investment is about delivering real relief to families by creating lower energy bills, safer and more comfortable homes, and healthier living conditions for communities that need it most. For too long, too many New Yorkers in affordable housing have faced high utility costs and outdated building systems, and this program directly addresses those challenges. I am proud that my longstanding advocacy for clean energy equity and expanded access to state resources has helped lay the groundwork for initiatives like AMP Up. These kinds of targeted investments are exactly what our communities need, support that is both economically impactful and environmentally responsible. This program underscores our commitment to making sure no New Yorker is left behind in the transition to a cleaner, more affordable energy future.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "Affordability is a critical issue for households across the board, including those in multifamily housing. While much of the conversation focuses on rent, utility costs can be just as burdensome and are often overlooked. The Affordable Multifamily Program for upstate communities will help modernize energy systems in these buildings, improving efficiency and providing another meaningful way to reduce overall living costs."

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “Our building sector is the largest contributor to emissions in New York, making the decarbonization of existing multifamily housing of all kinds critical as we work towards a clean energy economy. The newly established AMP Up program will serve as a one-stop shop for affordable, multifamily buildings in upstate New York — providing much needed energy efficiency, resiliency, and technical support funding to reduce emissions, lower utility costs, and improve comfort.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “AMP Up is a smart investment in our housing and our communities, helping building owners make needed upgrades that lower costs for residents while improving long-term resilience. It’s a practical approach that will make a real difference for families across the Capital Region.”

City of Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs said, “Programs like AMP Up are the kind of investment we need to support residents and strengthen our housing stock at the same time. Upgrading affordable multifamily housing with energy-efficient systems helps lower utility costs, improve living conditions, and make buildings safer and more resilient for the people who call them home. I appreciate the State’s commitment to providing resources that help property owners make these improvements in a practical and cost-effective way. In Albany, we know that housing quality and affordability go hand in hand. Investments like this help ensure that residents can live in homes that are not only affordable, but also efficient, reliable, and built to meet the needs of today and the future.”

Rural Housing Coalition Executive Director Mike Borges said, “The Rural Housing Coalition is pleased to partner with NYSERDA on this new initiative to reduce energy usage and costs for affordable housing providers in rural areas of the state. We applaud the Governor's continued efforts to address both climate change and energy costs in a comprehensive way.”

Good Carbon Co. Energy and Sustainability Manager Talal El Danaf said, “AMP Up represents a meaningful shift in how building decarbonization is approached; moving from fragmented incentives to a more integrated pathway. By simplifying the process and aligning technical support with clear, prescriptive solutions, NYSERDA is making it significantly easier for affordable housing providers to plan, finance, and execute electrification projects at scale.”