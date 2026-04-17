New Survey of 1,000 U.S. Men Finds Top 2026 Priorities Are Money, Muscle, and Peace of Mind

Survey reveals 35.5% of men value money the most

Survey of 1,000 U.S. men reveals 35.5% value money the most, but 26.2% now rank peace of mind and less stress as their top priority.

Men clearly value money, but what really jumped out at us was how many also said they want less stress and more peace of mind. That says a lot about what modern male pressure looks like in 2026” — Bryan Jacobs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new AlphaMen survey of 1,000 men in the United States found that 35.5% of men say the one thing they would most want to instantly improve in 2026 is their ability to make a lot more money, making it the top priority overall. But the survey also points to a deeper shift in what men seem to be craving right now: 26.2% said they would choose better mental peace and less stress, making it the second most common response.

Key findings include:

35.5% of men said making more money is their top priority in 2026

26.2% said they would most want better mental peace and less stress

54.4% said muscle is the physical trait they most want to improve

27.4% said discipline is the mental quality they want more of most

33.9% said they believe women care most about personality and kindness in a partner

Men aged 45 to 54 were the only group where peace of mind outranked money

That gap is notable. While money still came out on top, peace of mind ranked ahead of confidence, physique, and sexual performance, suggesting that many men in 2026 are not just chasing external success. They may also be looking for relief, stability, and a stronger sense of control in their daily lives.

The survey found several other standout results. Muscle was the runaway winner in the physical category, while discipline led the mental qualities category. One of the most interesting findings came from the age breakdowns. Men aged 45 to 54 were the only group in which peace of mind outranked money as the life area they would most want to improve. Younger men leaned more toward discipline, while older men leaned more toward calmness. Meanwhile, muscle remained the top physical priority across every age group, and the desire to improve muscle actually increased with age.

“The stereotype is that men only care about money, muscles, and sex. Our data tells a more interesting story. A lot of men are also clearly hungry for calm, control, and peace of mind,” said Bryan Jacobs of AlphaMen.

The survey was conducted online in April 2026 and included 1,000 adult male respondents in the United States. It asked men which area of life they would most want to improve, which mental quality they want more of, which physical trait they would most want to change, and what they believe women care about most in a partner.

The full survey, including charts, methodology, age breakdowns, and questionnaire wording, is available here:

https://alphamen.com/new-survey-what-men-most-want-to-improve-in-2026/

About AlphaMen.com

AlphaMen is a men’s lifestyle and self-improvement publication covering topics related to confidence, sexual health, relationships, mental well-being, and personal growth.

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