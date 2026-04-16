FDCT Facilitates 31 Industry-University-Research Collaborations in First Four Months of This Year, More Than Doubling Year-on-Year

MACAU, April 16 - In line with the Macao SAR Government’s administrative policy, the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) has actively promoted industry-university-research collaborations among local enterprises and universities through various initiatives in recent years. These efforts have gradually fostered an organic industry-university-research ecosystem. From January to April of 2026, the FDCT successfully facilitated 31 such collaborations between enterprises and universities. This is more than double the 13 collaborations recorded during the same period last year, demonstrating significant progress.

Accelerating the development of an industry-university-research ecosystem through various measures

In recent years, the FDCT has adopted a “matching services + funding” model, providing “online + offline” matching services for enterprises and universities. Through the Online Industry-University-Research Matching Platform and dedicated follow-up services, the FDCT connects enterprises with university research teams that can provide technical solutions to meet their innovation needs. In addition, the FDCT has launched the “Funding Scheme for Innovation and Research of Enterprises – Matching Projects” to reduce R&D costs for enterprises, increase enterprise participation in R&D collaborations, and promote the commercialization and application of university research outcomes.

Driving industrial upgrading, transformation, and the commercialization of university research outcomes

The 31 industry-university-research collaboration projects facilitated during the first four months of this year align closely with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification. Spanning multiple sectors, including traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and big health, high technology, modern finance, and smart cultural tourism, the projects primarily focus on applied research and development. Examples include an advanced lung-moistening TCM product, a home safety monitoring system for elderly individuals living alone, an intelligent recommendation system for financial clients, and a smart China-PSC cultural tourism platform. These projects are strongly linked to social development and people’s well-being.

An enterprise representative noted that the industry-university-research matching service, offered by the FDCT, has effectively enhanced R&D capabilities, sped up technology implementation, and mitigated R&D risks. Meanwhile, a university representative pointed out that collaborating with enterprises through the service has facilitated the commercialization of university research outcomes, addressed real-world problems, and increased social impact. Moreover, five projects this year involve partnerships with universities in the Greater Bay Area, fostering synergy in technological innovation between Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

Looking ahead, the FDCT plans to further develop Macao’s industry-university-research ecosystem using the “matching services + funding” model, to continuously facilitate corporate innovation, encourage the application of research outcomes, assist local enterprises with innovative upgrading, and drive economic restructuring and high-quality development.