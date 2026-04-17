Pop Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her New 'Clumsy Girl' Song And Music Video To Celebrate Love And Life

Kelsie and Yulia Having Fun Kelsie and Yulia Eating Chips Kelsie and Yulia Drawing on the Window

Kelsie Kimberlin's new release, "Clumsy Girl," kicks off springtime with a celebration of self-discovery

With Clumsy Girl, I want to show that, despite the challenges, people can have fun and have hope as long as they have someone to love.” — Kelsie Kimberlin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 17, 2026, popular American-Ukrainian singer Kelsie Kimberlin released her new song and music video, “ Clumsy Girl ,” to rave reviews. The song is about finding yourself and your dreams, no matter what the challenges. Everyone makes mistakes in life, but Kelsie’s song makes clear that mistakes for discovery, not for holding us back.Much of Kelsie’s music over the past year has been focused on the suffering of the Ukrainian people from its 12-year war with Russia. However, with "Clumsy Girl" and several upcoming releases, Kelsie returns to her pop roots to give her fans something fun and uplifting. She recorded the song in Los Angeles with Grammy-nominated producer Sean P. Jones, who has worked with many top artists such as Julia Michaels, Timbaland, Alessia Cara, Ariana Grande, and others. Producers on two other continents, Pedro Vengoecha in Colombia, and Vasyl Tkach in Czechia, add their fairy dust to the track. Grammy winner Liam Nolan (Adele) mixed the song, and Grammy nominee Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse) mastered it.On the video side, the brilliant Ukrainian film director Pavlo Khomiuk wrote the script and did all the filming and editing. The music video was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, during one of the worst weeks of missile and drone attacks by Russian terrorists. The window where she and Julia were sitting was blown out by a Shahed drone shortly after the filming. Despite this, the video was finished with a terrific result. It shows the loving and accepting relationship of two girls who are trying to figure out life in a crazy world.“Even though Ukraine is in a state of war, life goes on, people still laugh and find love,” said Kelsie. “With Clumsy Girl, I want to show that, despite the challenges, people can have fun and have hope as long as they have someone.”Last April, Kelsie received the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor from King Charles for her strong support of Ukrainian freedom and liberty. She has tens of millions of views, streams, and plays on the radio of her many songs and videos. All of her current songs include Grammy winners and nominees in the production process. Her full-length movie about Ukraine, “The Last Message,” www.thelastmessagemovie.com , has won dozens of film festival awards recently in the Best Documentary category. It will be released later this year.Clumsy Girl is available on all music platforms, and the video is on YouTube at:

Clumsy Girl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.