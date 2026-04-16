“Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” to be held 17 to 21 April

MACAU, April 16 - 【MGTO】Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid MGTO promotional video

The “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” will be held 17 to 21 April in the heart of the Spanish capital to showcase the appeal of the Macao Special Administrative Region in tourism, culture, trade, sports, and more. Several activities will be conducted in tandem with the large-scale promotional event, including a gastronomy showcase and a session for travel trade, to raise Macao’s profile as a travel destination in Spain and expand international visitor source markets.

Showcase Macao’s tourism appeal in the heart of Madrid

Kicking off on 17 April and running until 21 April, the “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” will be staged daily from 15:00 to 21:00 at Puente del Rey, a pedestrian area in the center of the Spanish capital. A “Macao Night”, with guests of honor and performances on stage scheduled for the last day of the event, will bring the roadshow to a grand finale.

Organized by the Macao SAR Government and the Embassy of China in Spain, with the coordination of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the mega promotional event has the support of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, the China National Tourist Office in Madrid, the China Cultural Center in Madrid, and the Government of Moncloa-Aravaca District in Madrid. Participant entities include the six integrated resort enterprises, along with Air China, Air Macau, the Spanish travel booking platform B Travel and the travel agency Halcón Viajes.

City’s singular intangible culture and interactive experiences to engage visitors

The roadshow will invite the public in Madrid to “Experience Macao” as a world centre of tourism and leisure, via four exhibition zones featuring a total of 20 booths. Visitors to the event will be greeted by a Welcome Counter and a Macao Tourism Experiences Zone that will include among the highlights: themed installations of Macao’s intangible cultural heritage of lion dance and Chinese wedding costume with opportunity to engage in activities like drum playing and photo taking; a themed pop-up eatery designed to evoke a traditional tea house with food tasting and crafting opportunities; a Guia Circuit race simulator experience brought by the Macao Grand Prix Museum; a game to learn how to travel from Spain to Macao in multi-destination in the Greater Bay Area; an immersive VR experience with nine travel itineraries in Macao. A Macao Tourism Industry Zone will showcase the six integrated resorts enterprises offerings, while a Government Entities Zone will further present the city’s trade, culture, sports and Hengqin potential, and a Macao Tourism Products Promotion Zone will bring to Spanish travelers attention products available in the market to visit Macao.

A daily program of performances on stage will reinforce the promotion with lion dance, night light dragon dance, flamenco with Chinese fan dance, Cantonese opera performance, Tai Chi display, robotic dog with singing and dance, among others. A colorful large installation with the letters “MACAO” and a giant cube will signal the location of the roadshow, while publicity is being conducted in the surrounding areas, Madrid international airport, along with engagement via content creators, podcast episodes, and other channels, to promote the city and drive more visitors to the event.

Macao gastronomy showcase included on “China Taste” promotional series

Meanwhile, “China Taste – Macao Flavour” promotional activities already kicked off in Madrid in the beginning of April. Included by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the brand campaign of “China Taste 2026”, the activities are organized by MGTO, with the support of the China National Tourist Office in Madrid and China Cultural Center in Madrid.

The “China Taste – Macao Flavour” promotion include special Macao menus being presented since 2 until 21 April, in partnership with three popular restaurants in Madrid, Soy Kitchen, Lamian, and TRIPEA, to showcase Macao’s appeal, development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, and drive more visitors to the roadshow.

As part of the promotion, Soy Kitchen, a Chinese contemporary fusion food restaurant recommend by the Michelin Guide Spain 2026, will also stage a Spanish media and content creators luncheon on 16 April, to present Macao’s gastronomic culture and the highlights of the roadshow. The Macao gastronomy showcase at Soy Kitchen will continue for three months longer, until 21 July, featuring a Macao inspired menu prepared by the restaurant head Chef Julio Zhang, following an inspirational familiarization visit to Macao during the “2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” in March.

Session for trade to promote visits to Macao in mono- and multi-destination tourism

Before the end of the roadshow, a Macao Tourism Product Updates and Networking session will also be staged at Soy Kitchen on 20 April to showcase the potential to explore mono- and multi-destination travel. The occasion will bring together Spanish and Macao travel trade for a presentation about the city’s latest tourism developments that will include a sharing from the Spanish content creator Alfon WHAT about his recent travel experience to Macao. After the presentations, there will be a travel trade exchange session and cocktail with Macao delicacies.

The “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid”, the first large scale promotional event conducted by the Macao SAR Government in Spain, is part of the efforts to attract more international visitors, and to leverage the city’s advantages as a “precise connector” between the Chinese mainland and the Spanish-speaking countries.