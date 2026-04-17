Xpece to Showcase Waterproof Drone Built for Real-World Conditions at eMerge Americas in Miami Beach

Xpece Drone Floats on Water Xpece Waterproof Fishing Drone 4k Camera

A drone built for heavy rain, to float on water, and drop life vest to swimmers in distress.

We built Xpece to operate in the real world—on water, in rain, and in the moments where reliability matters most.” — Alex Rodriguez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xpece will showcase its waterproof drone , the Xpece ONE, at eMerge Americas next week, introducing a new category of drones designed to operate in rain, on water, and in real-world conditions where traditional systems fail.Most drones are built for ideal conditions. Xpece is built for reality.The Xpece ONE is engineered to remove the biggest operational limitations in the drone industry: water and weather. It can land directly on water, float, and relaunch, while its interchangeable camera system allows users to see both above and below the surface. Live video is transmitted to a waterproof remote controller, enabling continuous operation in environments where traditional drones are forced to stop.Since launching in January 2025, Xpece has seen early adoption from anglers who use the drone’s payload release system to deploy bait thousands of feet offshore—replacing traditional casting methods limited to short distances. What began as a fishing solution has quickly proven to be a broader platform for any operation taking place near or over water.The same capabilities extend to multiple sectors, including:Search and rescue: locating individuals over water and supporting rescue coordinationLifeguard response: rapidly reaching swimmers in distressFlood assessment: evaluating conditions in real time during severe weatherOffshore inspection: monitoring oil rigs, vessels, and marine infrastructureMarine operations: supporting law enforcement and coast guard unitsEnvironmental monitoring: tracking spills, algae blooms, and water conditionsAcross these use cases, the common constraint is the same: traditional drones are not designed to operate reliably in rain or around water. This limitation creates gaps in critical moments—especially in emergency and time-sensitive situations.“Most drones stop when conditions get tough,” said Alex Rodriguez, Founder of Xpece. “We built Xpece to operate in the real world—on water, in rain, and in the moments where reliability matters most."As demand grows for drones that can operate in unpredictable environments, Xpece is positioning itself as a solution for professionals who cannot afford downtime. By removing the dependency on perfect weather and dry conditions, Xpece enables missions to continue when others are grounded.At eMerge Americas, Xpece will present the Xpece ONE and demonstrate how waterproof drone technology is expanding what drones can be used for across industries.About XpeceXpece designs and manufactures waterproof drones built to operate in the air or on water, rain, and in harsh environments. By removing the limitations of weather and water, Xpece enables users to complete missions that were previously not possible.Media Contact:Aryz AbayariSupport@Xpece.com305-832-9416

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