First session of the “Solidary Film Festival on National Security” concluded successfully Public is invited to get complimentary tickets for the films

MACAU, April 16 - The “Solidary Film Festival on National Security” (hereinafter referred to as the “Film Festival”), jointly organised by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, presented the first session today (15 April). From 18 April to 10 May, seven films centred on national security will be screened. A limited number of complimentary tickets will be distributed three days prior to each screening on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first session of the “Solidary Film Festival on National Security” was presented today (15 April) at Bona International Cineplex, featuring the film “Scare Out” from Mainland China, the first film centred on national security in Mainland China was produced under the guidance of the Ministry of State Security. The Secretary for Security, Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Leong Man Cheong; the Director General of the Customs of Macao Special Administrative Region, Adriano Marques Ho; the Director of the Office of National Security Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Feng Xiwen; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Security, Lam In Sang; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lin Yuan; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Shi Shuzheng; the Director of the Judiciary Police, Sit Chong Meng; the Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau, Wong Kin; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Kong Chi Meng; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Acting Commissioner of the Public Security Police Force, Ng Sou Peng; the Advisor of the Office of the Security for Security, Im Sok I; the Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Leong Veng Hang; the Deputy Director of the Legal Affairs Bureau, Lou Soi Cheong; the Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Tam Wai Fong; the Deputy Directors of the Judiciary Police, Lai Man Vai and Sam Kam Weng; the Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Teng Sio Hong; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Bureau, Tang Yuk Wa; the Chief of the Office of National Security Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Cai Kejun; the Chief of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Feng Ziming; as well as students attend the screening.

The Film Festival aims to promote national security awareness among the public, fully implement “A Holistic Approach to National Security”, uphold the core values of loving the country and loving Macao, and showcase the successful practice of the principle “One Country, Two Systems”. During the screening period from 18 April to 10 May, various local associations, higher education institutions and non-tertiary schools will be invited to attend the screenings, and some seats will be reserved for the public. All tickets for the film “Operation Mekong”, scheduled to be screened on 18 April, have been distributed. Interested parties are welcome to collect complimentary tickets for other screenings at the screening venue three days prior to each screening. Each person may collect a maximum of two tickets per screening. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Residents may enter the venue 20 minutes before the screening start time by presenting their tickets.

For enquiries, please contact Ms. Cheong, staff member of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, through tel. no. 8399 6291 during office hours.

Details of the film screenings of the Film Festival: