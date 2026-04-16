CCAC celebrates 30th Anniversary of Asian Ombudsman Association

MACAU, April 16 - Today (16th April) is the 30th anniversary of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA). The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, presented a special message on the webpage of the CCAC and expressed her best wishes for the AOA at the video conference hosted by the current President of the AOA, the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Naveed Kamran Baloch.

In the video conference, Ao Ieong Seong stated that the CCAC of the Macao Special Administrative Region is delighted to join in the celebrations of this commemorative day and has organised a variety of commemorative activities, including a special message on the CCAC’s webpage and being broadcast on radio and publication of the aims and background of the AOA and the relevant activities on the webpage. The CCAC would like to share such information with the public. The Advisor, Vasco Lopes, and the Head of the Ombudsman Department of the Ombudsman Bureau, Tam I Lun, of the CCAC also attended the video conference.

Established on 16th April 1996 in Islamabad, Pakistan, the AOA currently has over 40 members. Its aims are to promote the concepts of ombudsman throughout the Asian region and foster professional development in the relevant area in order to strengthen the values of public integrity and good governance.

Since the establishment of the AOA, the predecessor entity of the CCAC, which also served the function as the Ombudsman, has participated in various affairs and activities of the AOA. Ao Ieong Seong stated in her special message that the CCAC of the Macao SAR gives high recognition to the works that the AOA has been carrying out over the years and expresses its pride in continuing to be one of its members. The CCAC will, as always, continue to cooperate with other members in a loyal and dedicated manner and stay firm on the AOA’s core principles: independence, impartiality and safeguard of public interests.