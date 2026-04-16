14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo concludes with success Fosters international tourism exchange and cooperation as international bridging platform

MACAU, April 16 - 【MGTO】14th MITE culminates in success

The 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (the “Expo” or “MITE”) culminated in success on 12 April. Under the theme of “Global Convergence, Future Horizons”, the event attracted over 38,000 public visitors in total over three days. A line-up of 730 enterprises and governmental entities from 59 countries and regions ran over 1,500 booths as exhibitors. The Expo led to 79 contracts signed while over 20,000 business matching sessions unfolded online and offline. Unleashing a unique impact as a bridging platform, MITE fostered tourism exchange and collaboration regionally and internationally, actively contributing to Macao’s adequate economic diversification and opening up to the world.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, the 14th edition of MITE was organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.

More buyers and greater scale

Fruitful harvest for signed contracts and business matching

The event gathered in Macao over 700 tourism-related enterprises and governmental entities from 59 countries and regions across the globe this year. Among them, there were 55 exhibitors from countries and regions along the Belt and Road, nine exhibitors from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as 119 exhibitors from eight Chinese mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Other exhibitors included tourism offices and enterprises from 22 Chinese mainland provinces and municipalities. The exhibitors ran 1,517 booths overall, which comprised 864 booths in the Hong Kong and Macao zone, 324 booths in the Chinese mainland zone and 329 booths in the international zone. The Expo occupied a total area of 30,000 square meters.

158 enterprises signed 79 contracts at MITE, a surge of 34% from last edition. The contracts covered cooperation in six areas namely APEC empowerment, global outreach, smart tourism, one Expo in two destinations, integration of healthcare and tourism as well as Maritime Silk Road development. A total of 642 hosted buyers from near and far joined the Expo, the number of which rose by 29% from last year and set a new highest record since the inaugural edition. Over 20,000 (20,058) business matching sessions were conducted online and offline, a surge of 23% compared with last edition. Preliminary figures from MGTO’s on-site questionnaire survey indicate that over 80% of the exhibitors, buyers and public visitors expressed satisfaction with the event this year, alongside their continued support and intent of participation again.

Over 38,000 public visitors were admitted to the three-day event. The receipts for the Mak Mak grand lucky draw amounted to an expenditure of over 6.70 million patacas.

Technology application drives significant results

Innovative promotions and livestream sales

The diversity of promotional and sales channels was vigorously expanded for MITE through application of technology and new media. A line-up of 23 overseas, Chinese mainland and local KOLs conducted livestream sales and promotions on eight social media and e-commerce platforms. The new media matrix featured robots’ co-livestream with influencers for the first time while MITE’s official website offered live chat service, which altogether expanded the diversity of sales channels for exhibitors and created brand-new ways of promotion across “technology + humanity”. Livestream sales took place in 24 sessions over three days. The cumulative count of livestream views and pageviews exceeded 28 million. MGTO’s official social media platforms and regional media partners garnered nearly 17 million impressions.

Nearly 130 tourism presentations and forums foster industry exchange

Nearly 130 tourism presentation sessions, industry forums, workshops, performances and other themed sessions were organized at MITE. Besides various destination presentations, the “Cultural Tourism Trade Forum on the Belt and Road Initiative”, “2026 High-Level Forum on Greater Bay Area Tourism Development: Vitalizing Silver Economy with Wellness Tourism”, “Muslim Tourism Opportunities Salon”, “Wings of the GBA•New Horizons in Cultural Tourism — 2026 GBA Low-Altitude Cultural Tourism Development Forum: Macao Summit” and “‘Safe Travel’ — Consular Protection and Assistance Awareness Activity” were held among other activities.

Asia‑Pacific Sustainable Gastronomy Showcase merges “tourism + gastronomy”

The Asia‑Pacific Sustainable Gastronomy Showcase offered a confluence of delicacies, wine and coffee at the Expo this year, alongside the Latte Art Show, Specialty Coffee Manuel Brewing Competition, Coffee Cup Tasters Competition as well as various wine sharing and tasting sessions. The 2026 Macao International Tea Culture Carnival was also held at the Expo, attracting many enthusiasts and industry participants.

Mak Mak’s grand makeover for grant of usage right

Furthermore, Macao Tourism Mascot Mak Mak had a major makeover for MGTO’s grand launch of the IP Licensing Program for Macao Tourism Mascot “Mak Mak”. A “Mak Mak & Friends” photo installation presented Mak Mak in different outfits and its licensed commodities for sale at the Magnetic Creative Hub, besides a collection of collaborative products reflecting Mak Mak’s growth journey over the years.

APEC Empowerment spotlights pivotal international tourism meeting

Macao will coordinate the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Ministerial Meeting once again this year. The 14th MITE thus ignited empowerment themed around APEC, with the activity “MITE X APEC Stamp Passport” launched to engage Expo visitors in stamp collection and check-in on social media. Participating travel agencies also launched APEC-themed multi-destination itineraries and tourism products to spotlight the upcoming event in advance.

Macao and Hengqin integrate healthcare and tourism further by “One Expo in Two Destinations”

MITE once again connected resources in Macao and Hengqin through “One Expo, Two Destinations”. The “2026 Macao‑Hengqin Wellness Traveler Forum” convened at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Experience Museum in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. International buyers were invited to visit health and wellness entities in Macao and Hengqin, to promote cooperation and resource sharing between the industries of “tourism + health and wellness”, in turn propelling tourism and economic diversification in Macao and Hengqin.

Organize first familiarization visit for Central-Asian travel trade to Macao

Industry delegates from worldwide leveraged the Expo in Macao to attend the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart and the opening of MITE. In addition, MGTO partnered with China Culture Centers established by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in countries across Central Asia for the first time, to invite representatives of the travel trade in Central-Asian countries to pay a familiarization visit in Macao for a closer picture of the vibrant “tourism +”, in order to expand Macao’s cooperation network and reach into international visitor markets.

UFI-Approved International Event manifests Macao’s capacity to hold international exhibitions

Since garnering the accreditation by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an “UFI Approved International Event” in 2021, MITE has kept advancing towards more professional and international levels, showing to the world Macao’s comprehensive capabilities to organize international travel trade fairs. The Expo embraces the vision to attain innovative and quality enhancement, with the dedication to creating a powerhouse of “tourism +”, reinforcing Macao’s status as a regional tourism hub and international exchange platform while steering Macao’s economy towards sound and steady development in the long run.

To review the event highlights, please visit MITE’s official website: https://www.mitexpo.mo or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.