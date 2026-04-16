UM, University of Coimbra jointly launch ‘Camões Lab’

MACAU, April 16 - The University of Macau (UM), in collaboration with the University of Coimbra, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (Portugal), the “la Caixa” Foundation (Spain), and Imprensa Nacional – Casa da Moeda (Portugal), has developed the digital platform ‘Camões Lab – Uma Máquina do Mundo (A Machine of the World)’. The launch ceremony took place at the University of Coimbra.

Building on its long-standing partnership with the University of Coimbra, UM has been invited to serve as a core collaborator on this project, which aims to promote cultural preservation and digital humanities. As the world’s first digital repository dedicated to the work of Luís de Camões, the Camões Lab represents a significant contribution to world literature and digital humanities, and also highlights UM’s active role in cross-cultural academic collaboration. Supported by the University of Macau Development Foundation, the project has been designated as a flagship project in UM’s 45th anniversary celebrations, further strengthening cooperation and ties between UM and higher education institutions in Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.

Amílcar Falcão, rector of the University of Coimbra, described the initiative as a forward-looking commitment, noting its potential to make Camões’ work accessible to a wider audience beyond academia. Delfim Leão, vice-rector of the University of Coimbra, outlined the phased rollout of the platform, with the initial phase expected to launch in mid-2026 and the web portal to be completed by the end of 2027. Manuel Portela, director of the General Library of the University of Coimbra, said that the platform will function as a dynamic, continuously updated knowledge base providing open-access resources for users.

Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, attended the launch ceremony online. Other attendees included: Margarida Balseiro Lopes, minister of culture, youth and sport of Portugal; José Augusto Bernardes, commissioner‑general of the Mission Structure for the Commemoration of the 500th Anniversary of the Birth of Luís de Camões; and representatives from academia and the cultural sector.

Launched in celebration of the 500th anniversary of Luís de Camões’s birth, the Camões Lab aims to establish itself as a global digital platform dedicated to the work of the literary giant, and to preserves, analyse, and disseminate his literary works through digital means. The platform will use natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to annotate texts according to XML-TEI standards and apply semantic annotation to identify historical figures, literary characters, and geographical references. These will enhance both the readability and interoperability of texts within digital research environments, thus achieving the dual objectives of preserving texts and enabling their digital application.

Camões is widely regarded as Portugal’s greatest poet, and his epic masterpiece, Os Lusíadas, had a profound influence on the Renaissance in Europe and world literature. Many scholars believe that he stayed in Macao for an extended period of time and wrote much of the poem there, establishing the city a significant place of literary creation.