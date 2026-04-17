Macao and Hengqin Join Hands with 18 Companies to Participate in a Singapore MICE Gala to Promote “Multi-venue Events”

MACAU, April 17 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin set up a “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” at “The Meetings Show Asia Pacific 2026”, an international professional exhibition for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry held in Singapore from 14 to 15 April. They also co-ordinated the participation of 18 Macao-Hengqin MICE companies in the event. This marks the third consecutive year that Macao and Hengqin have jointly participated in the event, showcasing the integrated MICE advantages of the two regions and enhancing the international influence of the brand “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”.

At the event, the distinctive strengths of Macao-Hengqin MICE industries and the “Multi-venue Events” were showcased to international exhibition organisers and professional buyers through image displays, business matching sessions, and promotional seminars. The two-day event facilitated 490 business matching talks, with Hengqin enterprises joining over 40% of these sessions, further demonstrating the positive momentum of integrated development between the Macao and Hengqin MICE industries.

Promoting the “Macao Global MICE Alliance Programme” to Attract International MICE Resources

The “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” brought together 18 companies from the MICE industry chain in Macao and Hengqin, encompassing various sectors including integrated tourism and leisure, hospitality, MICE service, and airline. This collective effort offered buyers a comprehensive one-stop solution for hosting exhibitions and conferences in these two regions. At the event, the “Macao-Hengqin MICE Promotion and Exchange Seminar” was conducted to provide a detailed overview of the MICE landscape of Macao-Hengqin, along with the recently updated “Measures for Supporting the Development of MICE Industry in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin”. Additionally, the “Global MICE Alliance Programme” was publicised, with the goal of connecting international MICE resources, enhancing regional co-operation, fostering industry synergy, and facilitating the organisation of top-tier MICE events in Macao. Many event participants expressed their keen interest in joining in the Alliance Programme and embracing the “Multi-venue Event” model.

The two-day exhibition facilitated over 490 business matching talks, encompassing areas such as venue facilities, entry measures, logistics, and support services. According to some Macao companies present at the event, they successfully connected with professional buyers from different regions including Southeast Asia and Europe, who exhibited interest in the “Multi-venue Event” model, Macao’s venue facilities and policy support. A number of buyers already planned to come to Macao for on-site inspections. Exhibitors from Hengqin also stated that the Pavilion effectively helped them to expand into overseas markets.

“The Meetings Show Asia Pacific” is one of the most renowned MICE industry events in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together professional buyers, MICE event organisers, destination managers, and hotels and venue operators from more than 40 countries and regions around the world.

Visiting Major MICE Organisations in Singapore to Expand International Co-operation Networks

To further expand international co-operation networks, IPIM representatives, along with the Macau Fair & Trade Association and the Macao Low Carbon Development Association, paid visits to major local MICE organisations — the Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA) and the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS) — to conduct in-depth exchanges on topics such as exhibition resource matching, professional talent training, and green MICE. The aim of the visits was to seek potential avenues for future collaboration to foster the sustainable development of the MICE industry in the Asia-Pacific region. These visits not only strengthened Macao’s connection with Asia’s MICE hub, but also laid a solid foundation for attracting more regional MICE projects and promoting low-carbon industrial development in the future.

Ongoing Participation in International Exhibitions to Promote the Macao-Hengqin MICE Advantages

IPIM will continue to participate in international MICE events with the “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” brand, including the “Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia 2026” in September and the “European Incentives, Business Travel & Meetings 2026” in November, to advertise the Macao-Hengqin MICE advantages globally and further implement the “Multi-venue Event” model.