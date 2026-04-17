No Passport Required: Discover Ontario’s Ultimate Staycation Afloat with Le Boat

Photo by Jami Savage from Adventure Awaits

Canadians are being encouraged to rediscover their own backyard. With no long travel days, a Le Boat vacation offers a relaxed and flexible trip close to home.

SMITHS FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- If long-haul travel is not on the agenda this year, Canadians are being encouraged to rediscover their own backyard. With Le Boat , a staycation becomes something truly memorable, a houseboat vacation along Ontario’s best-kept waterways: the UNESCO World Heritage Rideau Canal and the Trent Severn Waterway.For a limited time, save up to 25% on April and May vacations and 20% off June through October departures when booked by April 28.With no flights, no airports, and no long travel days, a Le Boat vacation offers a relaxed and flexible escape close to home. Guests step aboard their own private floating cottage and cruise at their own pace, with no boating license or prior experience required.Discover Ontario from the water with a 3 to 6 night short break or a 7 or more night cruise along one of two historic waterways.The Rideau CanalConnecting Ottawa to Kingston, the Rideau Canal is a UNESCO designated waterway built in 1832. Featuring 47 locks across 24 lock stations, it offers one of the most pristine cruising routes in the world, with houseboats docking right in the heart of charming communities.Cruise the Rideau Canal and stop at some of Ontario’s most historic small towns:Smiths Falls: Home to Le Boat’s base and the starting point for your cruise. Before casting off, visit the family friendly Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario (RMEO), featuring vintage rail cars, locomotives, a restored caboose, and a historic dining car.Perth: A charming town with a strong European feel, known for its 19th century stone architecture, cozy cafés, and scenic Tay River. Stroll through Stewart Park or explore the Saturday Farmers’ Market for fresh bread, seasonal produce, and artisanal goods to enjoy back on board.Merrickville: Known as the Jewel of the Rideau, this picturesque village is filled with boutique shops, galleries, artist studios, and cafés, all within walking distance of the docks.Westport: A vibrant waterfront village on Upper Rideau Lake with a welcoming harbour for Le Boaters. Enjoy local shopping, lively patios, and a well known music scene at The Cove Inn. Visit Westport Brewing Company or Scheuermann Vineyard and Winery for wood fired pizza, wine tastings, and scenic views.The Trent Severn WaterwayFor travellers staying closer to Toronto, the Trent Severn Waterway offers an equally memorable journey through Ontario’s iconic cottage country. This 386 km navigable system of lakes, rivers, and 45 historic locks stretches from Lake Ontario to Georgian Bay, combining engineering marvels with relaxed lake life.Trent Severn Waterway highlights:Peterborough: A lively waterfront city and home to the Peterborough Music Festival, running from June 27 to August 19, 2026. It is Canada’s longest running free summer concert series. Experience the world famous Peterborough Lift Lock, one of the highest hydraulic lift locks in the world.Buckhorn: A peaceful village known for its laid back pace, welcoming marinas, and dockside dining. It is the perfect place to enjoy a classic cottage country evening, including a campfire by your mooring.Bobcaygeon: A bustling small town with a lively main street filled with independent shops, bakeries, and waterfront patios, ideal for browsing, dining, and enjoying the local atmosphere.Fenelon Falls: Known as the Jewel of the Kawarthas, this destination features a charming downtown, the scenic Lock 34, and beautiful waterfalls. Visitors can enjoy beach time at Garnet Graham Park, local dining, shopping, and performances at the outdoor Grove Theatre.Le Boat’s modern fleet features fully equipped kitchens, comfortable cabins with private ensuite bathrooms, and spacious sundecks, allowing guests to eat, sleep, and unwind entirely on board. Travelers receive a sample itinerary but are free to customize their journey, stopping to swim, cycle, explore, or simply relax and take in the view.As more Canadians seek meaningful travel experiences without the stress of long distance trips, Le Boat offers a refreshing alternative. This season, there is no need to travel far. Ontario’s greatest hidden gem is waiting on the water.Boating season runs from May 15, 2026, Victoria Day long weekend, through October 12, 2026, Thanksgiving Monday.About Le BoatWith over 55 years of experience, Le Boat is the leader in houseboat rental vacations in Europe and Canada. The company operates a fleet of more than 900 boats across 33 cruising regions in eight European countries and Canada.Le Boat expanded into Canada in 2018 and now operates a fleet of 34 premium boats on Ontario’s UNESCO listed Rideau Canal and the historic Trent Severn Waterway. No boating license or prior experience is required, and all guests receive full training before departure.Boats feature fully equipped kitchens, cozy cabins with private ensuite bathrooms, and range from one to five cabins, sleeping up to 12 guests. With flexible itineraries, rentals are available for 3 to 6 night short breaks or 7 to 10 or more night vacations. Premium features include bow and stern thrusters, sundecks, top deck BBQs, fresh linens, and more.Le Boat is a proud Rainbow Registered business and is TICO registered.In 2026, Le Boat continues to expand its no licence required boating holidays, launching new Liberty models in Europe and partnering with Groupe Beneteau to introduce 400 new Delphia boats over the coming decade.For more information, visit www.leboat.com

Canada is Calling

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.