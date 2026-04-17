GLENN ROBERTSON III Endorses Bishop Leroy Guillory for Mayor of Compton 2026 MIKE WILLIE, ENDORSES BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY FOR MAYOR OF COMPTON 2026 TEAM COMPTON FAMILY TIME!

Bishop Leroy Guillory has gained the support of two Prominent Professional Athletes, Glenn 'GRIII' Robinson III and Mike Willie

I am Grateful to Have the Support of GRIII and Mike Willie. Both Are All Star WINNERS & TEAM COMPTON” — BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2026 Mayoral election in Compton approaches, Bishop Leroy Guillory has gained the support of two prominent professional athletes, Glenn 'GRIII' Robinson III and Mike Willie. Both athletes have agreed to endorse Bishop Guillory and share their personal experiences with accountability, highlighting its importance in shaping their successful careers.Glenn 'GRIII' Robinson III, an American professional basketball player, he is most recognized for his seven-season career in the NBA and for winning the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest while playing for the Indiana Pacers. Glenn, has had a successful career in the NBA, playing (2014–2021): Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings. He understands the value of accountability and how it has played a crucial role in his journey to becoming a professional athlete. Robinson III states, "As an athlete, I have learned that being accountable for my actions both on and off the court is essential for success. Bishop Guillory embodies this same mindset, and I believe he will bring that same level of accountability to the role of mayor." Glenn, is also an International Player (2024–Present) and has had stints with the Magnolia Hotshots in the Philippines and the Seoul Samsung Thunders in South Korea before joining Al Sharjah.Mike Willie, an American (Who's From Compton) former professional football wide receiver, has also joined in endorsing Bishop Guillory for mayor. Willie, who played for teams such as the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, believes that accountability is a vital quality for a leader. He shares, "In my experience as a professional athlete, I have seen firsthand the impact of accountability. Bishop Guillory has shown a strong commitment to his community and has proven himself to be a responsible and accountable leader. I have no doubt that he will bring positive change to Compton as mayor." Like, Bishop Guillory, my God Father I was born in Compton and I know that if he said he's going to fix it then he's gonna fix!Glenn 'GRIII' Robinson III, a former NBA player and current member of the Philadelphia 76ers, expressed his admiration for Bishop Guillory's emphasis on accountability. He stated, "Bishop Guillory's message of accountability resonates with me deeply. In order to achieve success, one must take responsibility for their actions and decisions. Bishop Guillory's guidance has helped me become the player and person I am today."Mike Willie, a former NFL player and current coach, also shared his support for Bishop Guillory's message. He stated, "I am grateful to have the support of Bishop Guillory in my career. His emphasis on accountability has not only helped me excel on the field, but also in my personal life. I am proud to endorse Bishop Guillory and his message of accountability."Bishop Guillory, known for his impactful leadership and community involvement, expressed his gratitude for the support of these two prominent athletes. He stated, "I am honored to have the support of Glenn 'GRIII' Robinson III and Mike Willie. Their personal experiences with accountability serve as a testament to its importance in achieving success. I am committed to continuing to spread this message and make a positive impact in the lives of others."Bishop Guillory's message of accountability has gained recognition and support from various individuals and organizations. With the endorsement of Glenn 'GRIII' Robinson III and Mike Willie, his message will reach an even wider audience, inspiring others to take responsibility for their actions and strive for success. Bishop Guillory's leadership and dedication to promoting accountability serve as an example for others to follow.Bishop Leroy Guillory is honored to have the support of these two accomplished athletes. He believes that their endorsements speak to his character and his dedication to serving the people of Compton. "I am grateful to have the support of Glenn 'Tre' Robinson III and Mike Willie. As a leader, I understand the importance of being accountable to the community and working towards a better future for all. I am committed to bringing positive change to Compton, and I am humbled to have the support of these two exceptional athletes," says Bishop Guillory.With the endorsements of Glenn 'GRIII' Robinson III and Mike Willie, Bishop Leroy Guillory's campaign for mayor of Compton 2026 gains even more momentum. Their personal experiences with accountability serve as a testament to Bishop Guillory's character and his ability to lead with integrity. The people of Compton can trust that Bishop Guillory will bring accountability and positive change to their city.

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