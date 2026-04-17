Claws Out for Democracy: Cat Ladies for America Launches CATLADYPALOOZA! for National Cat Lady Day

Virtual April 19 event for National Cat Lady Day unites creators, activists, lawyers, organizers, leaders, and comedians for action and mutual aid.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cat Ladies for America (CLFA) is pleased to announce CATLADYPALOOZA! , a national virtual livestream event airing on YouTube on Sunday, April 19 at 7:00 PM ET, in celebration of National Cat Lady Day. The one-night event will bring together organizers, attorneys, artists, elected officials, and comedians from across the country for an evening of practical training, community care, and unapologetic resistance.With the rallying cry, “They want us scared and alone. Too bad, we’ve got cats,” CATLADYPALOOZA! is designed to prepare supporters to protect one another now and head into the 2026 midterms energized, organized, and ready to act.Amanda McGonigal of “Cats on a Couch” fame (whose cats v JD Vance centered socials top several million followers) and Robby Roadsteamer, the musical comedian and resistance performance artist who made national news when he was wrongly arrested by ICE at a peaceful (if sassy) protest outside a Portland, OR detention center while alongside the Frog Brigade, are among the prominent resistance figures taking part.At its core, CLFA is built on the belief that solidarity, mutual care, and a sharp sense of humor are powerful political tools, a philosophy that runs through both the organization’s work and the event itself.Founded by comedian and organizer Blaire Postman, Cat Ladies for America has grown from a viral political joke into a nationwide grassroots network rooted in community care, civic action, and joyful resistance.The livestream will be divided into four core segments:• Legal: First Amendment, due process, and voting rights training• Action: mutual aid education and community organizing• Protecting Each Other: resources and organizing related to DHS and ICE• Cattiness: comedy, art, music, and absurdity as resistanceThe program blends serious civic education with the irreverent humor and cultural energy that have become hallmarks of the Cat Ladies movement.Cat Ladies for America organizes its work around three core pillars:1. Community: building hyperlocal connections and supporting community needs organizations2. Cat-ivism: partnering with local activist groups, showing up for their work, and leading key projects of its own3. Cattiness: bringing humor, creativity, strategic thinking, and joyful resistance to civic lifeThese pillars are reflected throughout CATLADYPALOOZA!, which is designed not only as an event, but as a roadmap for how communities can organize, care for one another, and resist intimidation together.Additional confirmed participants include public defenders, civil rights attorneys, advocates, elected leaders, and performers, including Eliza Orlins, Mohini Tangri, Bre Gurosko of Project Saltbox, Eva Chavez Lopez, Dara Johnson of the ACLU of Maryland, musical comedy duo GriefCat, and host Gemma Smith, the event’s “Hiss-tress of Cere-meow-nies.”The livestream will also be released as a special episode of CLFA’s new podcast, Catty Chats, which launched in February and has already featured guests including Wes Moore, Project Saltbox, and Senator Chris Van Hollen.CLFA emphasized that participation is open to everyone.“You absolutely do not need to own a cat to be part of this. ‘Cat Lady’ is a state of mind. It means showing up for each other with courage, humor, and claws when needed. We warmly welcome our cat daddies, cat folks, and un-catted allies,” stated Blaire Postman, founder of Cat Ladies for America.Attendees must first join at catladiesforamerica.com/catladypalooza-2026 in order to receive the link to the livestream on YouTube.For more information about the event, please visit https://catladiesforamerica.com/ About Cat Ladies for AmericaCat Ladies for America began in July 2024 as Cat Ladies for Kamala, after founder Blaire Postman made a joke Instagram post while preparing props for her solo comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. What started as a punchline quickly became a national organizing force. Within two weeks, the group raised $320,000 during a livestream fundraiser for the Harris-Walz campaign, ultimately raising approximately $400,000 including down-ballot candidates.Since then, the organization has grown into a nationwide grassroots network with 25 all-volunteer chapters, a nearly 35,000-member Action Cat subscriber list, and approximately 200,000 followers across social media.

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