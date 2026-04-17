PGHCAM Offers a Front-Row Seat to Pittsburgh as the NFL Draft Approaches

A view of Pittsburgh from PGHCAM.com, a new livestream from the 31st floor offices of Joe Zeff Design. PGHCAM.com is available 24/7 on desktop and mobile devices.

From 31 floors up, you can see every car, every cloud, and every current of electricity pulsing through Pittsburgh as our city prepares for the NFL Draft. It’s too good a view to keep to ourselves” — Joe Zeff, President, Joe Zeff Design

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for next week’s NFL Draft, there’s a new way to experience Pittsburgh. Introducing PGHCAM , a 24/7 livestream offering a sweeping, real-time view of the city from 31 floors above downtown.Streaming at PGHCAM.com , a high-resolution camera positioned inside the offices of Joe Zeff Design at One PPG Place captures all three rivers and a panoramic view of the city, stretching from the Fort Pitt Tunnel to the fountain at Point State Park and across to Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The launch comes as the city makes final preparations for the NFL Draft, expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Pittsburgh.“This is storytelling without a script,” said Joe Zeff, president of Joe Zeff Design. “From 31 floors up, you can see every car, every cloud, and every current of electricity pulsing through Pittsburgh as our city prepares for the NFL Draft. It’s too good a view to keep to ourselves.”Beyond major events, PGHCAM provides a continuous window into the rhythm of the city — sunrises over the rivers, shifting weather patterns, Downtown traffic conditions, and the steady movement of life across Pittsburgh.The livestream is accessible on desktop and mobile at PGHCAM.com, with no login or subscription required.About Joe Zeff DesignJoe Zeff Design is a Pittsburgh-based creative agency that creates interactive storytelling experiences for leading global brands. Its work spans executive briefing centers, interactive sales tools, and emerging formats like holograms. Around Pittsburgh, founder Joe Zeff’s smiling face appears on buses, billboards, and bus shelters with the message: the best stories start in Pittsburgh. www.joezeffdesign.com

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