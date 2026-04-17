MARC BROUSSARD RELEASES CHANCE WORTH TAKING, HIS FIRST ALL-ORIGINAL BLUES SOUL ALBUM OUT TODAY

THE POWERHOUSE SOUL SINGER REUNITES WITH JOE BONAMASSA ON A MASTERFUL COLLECTION - PRODUCED BY BONAMASSA, JOSH SMITH, AND CALVIN TURNER ON KTBA RECORDS

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerhouse soul singer Marc Broussard releases his new studio album, Chance Worth Taking, marking his first full album of original blues soul songs, out today via Joe Bonamassa's KTBA Records. With Chance Worth Taking, Broussard steps into a defining new chapter, delivering a soul-drenched blues record that marks a natural arrival. STREAM the album in its entirety. ORDER Chance Worth Taking album now. WATCH the official music video “You’ll Be Sorry”.To coincide with the album launch, Broussard releases the latest single and video for the fiery track, “You’ll Be Sorry” featuring Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. The song opens with an Elmore James-inspired blues shuffle, propelled by Broussard's powerful vocals. Bonamassa's sizzling slide guitar nails the style's signature licks with infectious energy, and his brilliant solo balances dynamic intensity with lyrical finesse while Broussard steps in as the storyteller: "You’ll be sorry when I’m gone / When they tell my story, you’ll be nothing but a pawn / I’m hitting the road and driving till dawn" setting the stage for a captivating narrative. Broussard shares, “We wrote that one in the studio. Joe inspired the concept, and later, I went back to craft the lyrics. I wanted to flex my lyrical and melodic chops.”"You'll Be Sorry" follows the album's previous four singles, "I'm Going Home" and "Trying to Do Right," features Bonamassa's exceptional fretwork, which perfectly complements Broussard's signature vocal grit and emotive songwriting, and the lead singles, the sweeping cinematic blues ballad "No More" and the modern roadhouse groove of “Fever” featuring Josh Smith.Chance Worth Taking, produced by blues heavyweights Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith alongside Calvin Turner, reunites Broussard with Bonamassa, who takes the helm to contribute masterful fretwork and mesmerizing guitar solos on 10 tracks, including three songs co-written with Broussard. This stellar creative circle is rounded out by Josh Smith, who features on and co-wrote four tracks, and Calvin Turner, who joined forces with Broussard to co-write 10 of the album’s original songs and contributes to the album’s lush string and horn arrangements.Though Chance Worth Taking marks a stylistic pivot, it remains unmistakably Broussard. His signature "bayou soul" vocal, equal parts grit and grace, anchors the album, tying together blistering guitar work, brawny shuffles, pleading soul-blues, horn-driven blues-rock, and Mardi Gras–infused funk.On Chance Worth Taking, There is a sense of free-spirited discovery with Broussard exploring a wide emotion and stylistic palette - from big-band, B.B. King-style arrangements on the jaunty, swinging "Let Me Take You Out Tonight" and the horn-riff-driven "Blame," which boasts tasty, masterful improvisational interplay among Bonamassa, Smith, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Reese Wynans and the ‘80s-inspired ballad, “These Walls” with Bonamassa in rare form, soloing with a fire that's both cinematic and pyrotechnic. Fans of classic Broussard will rejoice in the soul ballads "Chance Worth Taking," with its gospel-tinged chorus, and "Sweet Love," a timeless ballad complete with sumptuous harmonies and sweeping strings The album concludes on a New Orleans send-off with the brassy, booty-shaking "Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler," a song co-written by Trombone Shorty and Broussard."I think blues and soul are born from the same place," Broussard says, "Memphis and the Delta are natural bedfellows. This album represents a transition for me, but while creating it, I never felt afraid to take a chance. The material is so good that I never saw it as a risk."EARLY PRAISE FOR CHANCE WORTH TAKING“This must be a strong contender for album of the year.” – Blues Matters"...overflows with spirited soul and blues, wrapping its retro tentacles into a classy, contemporary gem." — Rock and Blues Muse“A delicious mish-mash of soul and blues. This is one tasty album.” Blues in Britain"Marc Broussard doesn’t simply step into the blues on this album; he expands them. With an extraordinary ensemble and a fearless creative vision, he delivers one of the most fully realized records of his career: soulful, cinematic, and deeply alive."- The Sound CafeBroussard resumes his U.S. Spring Tour on April 23 in Huntingdon, TN, followed by a series of headlining and festival performances, including the renowned New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 1. Additional headlining stops include Chattanooga, TN; Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; two shows in Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; and NYC's Brooklyn Bowl. The full list of dates is below.US SPRING DATESApril 23 - The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Ctr - Huntington, TN*April 24 - The Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN*April 25 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA*April 26 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC*April 28 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY**April 29 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN**April 30 - Lyric Theatre - Birmingham, AL**May 1 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest - New Orleans, LAMay 3 - Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, TX+May 5 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO**May 7 - Fitzgerald Theater - St Paul, MN*May 8 - Space - Evanston, IL**May 9 - Space - Evanston, IL**May 10 - Hi-Fi Annex (Hi-Fi Indy) - Indianapolis, IN**May 12 - Thunderbird Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA **May 13 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA **May 14 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA**May 15 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY**May 16 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA**May 30 - Bear Shadow Festival - Highlands, NC*With Seth Walker Support** With Sway Wild Support+ With Kristen Kelly Support

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