KMH Integration Brings New Look, Strategic Partnerships and High-profile Projects to NAB 2026

On-site technology demos highlight system integrator’s unique AV Casting approach to media workflow collaboration

This changing landscape reinforces the AV Casting approach we’ve offered for years, uniting broadcast, IT and AV workflows into one model for any organization, regardless of their market.” — Kevin Henneman, President, KM Integration

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMH Integration is heading into NAB 2026 (Booth# N1017) riding a wave of continued

company growth. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based system integrator is highlighting its AV Casting approach to consulting, design and integration with a steady stream of high-profile projects in progress across a range of markets. KMH will also showcase a new technology partnership that accelerates the potential for software-defined and application-based production tools in collaborative media workflows.

Developed through a partnership with Nodal1, these new technologies will give customers in any market greater collaborative capabilities for quality control and content management. For example, one demo will showcase 8K cameras creating a 16K canvas with AI-powered image processing, ideal for sports, education, corporate, and broadcast applications.

Workflows based on Nodal1 technology are the result of ongoing research and development into new products and solutions that can solve customers’ media workflow challenges. Combining AI capabilities with software-defined video network (SDVN) technology, these new workflows are one more extension of KMH’s AV Casting approach, showcasing the company’s continued evolution into new creative services.

AV Casting is the Future

“Sports teams, corporations, hospitals, and universities are producing and distributing

broadcast-quality content, making every company essentially a media organization,” said Kevin Henneman, president, KMH Integration. “They all need the right production infrastructures, and this changing landscape reinforces the AV Casting approach we’ve offered for years, uniting broadcast, IT and AV workflows into one model for any organization, regardless of their market.”

The future of production and content creation is based on collaboration with increasing uses of Dante, NDI, and media-over-IP protocols to support in-house and remote production. Organizations are focused on doing more than simply connecting the right network devices, converters, cameras, or switchers. The key is making sure all these different pieces work together to form intelligent workflows.

KMH Integration Puts AV Casting into Action on High-profile Projects

KMH is delivering its blend of consulting, design, and integration services for an array of high-profile organizations across markets, with recent projects including:

-- JPMorgan Chase: KMH is expanding its collaboration with the global financial services organization to redesign and enhance all aspects of its technology infrastructure. KMH was lead system integrator for the company’s new headquarters at 270 Park Avenue in New York City. KMH is also building presentation areas, lobbies, multi-purpose rooms, meeting rooms, public event spaces, studios, and control rooms at multiple JPMorgan Chase locations throughout New York, and in Los Angeles, Illinois, and Florida.

-- Thomson Reuters: KMH recently completed a major master control room project at the Washington D.C. location of Reuters News Media, a division of Thomson-Reuters. KMH led the physical relocation of the facility’s existing MCR into an integrated, open newsroom environment, creating a centralized hub that supports more efficient distribution and content access across locations.

-- Spotify: KMH completed a full interior build-out of five new podcast and live broadcast studios and control rooms, an IDF equipment rack room, and two green rooms.

-- Only Make Believe: KMH designed and built a new production studio with professional-grade broadcast technology, supporting the philanthropic organization’s mission of creating interactive theater content for children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities.

-- Manhattan School of Music: The prestigious educational institution is partnering with KMH to connect faculty and students across the internet in real time, using DISK Systems’ Music Virtual Teaching Platform (MVTP). The advanced encoding technology makes it possible for musicians separated by countries, or even continents, to perform together with minimal perceptible delay and as naturally as if they were in the same room together.

-- Altice/News 12: KMH Integration is continuing its multi-year system design and integration project with News 12, consolidating more of the broadcaster’s regional media operations into the Altice USA headquarters in Bethpage, N.Y. KMH has worked with News 12 for several years to implement a "hub and spoke" centralized model for increased operational and programming efficiency.

The KMH NAB booth itself will also make headlines. A new design and layout reflect the company’s full capabilities, resources and expertise – all under the banner of AV Casting.

Stop by the KMH Integration booth (N1017) in the North Hall at NAB.

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