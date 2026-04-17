Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for 37 Affected Areas in Mississippi

Date: April 16, 2026

Jackson, MS –

Jackson, MS – On February 6, 2026, the State of Mississippi received a major disaster declaration (DR-4899-MS). The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced today that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for the following 36 counties in Mississippi: Adams, Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Montogomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Yalobusha, and Yazoo counties, as well as the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Individuals who live or work in one of the affected counties and could not work because of major destruction that occurred on January 23-27, 2026, caused by the Severe Winter Storm, are entitled to apply and may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits. The Disaster Assistance Period begins January 25, 2026, through August 8, 2026. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility to receive DUA.

Self-employed individuals who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster and those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster may be eligible for DUA. In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel, or who were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so, may apply.

Individuals eligible for DUA are those who:

Were unemployed for at least one week after the date of the disaster Became the income provider or major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster Could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business; or unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure Were scheduled to have started work and does not have the job as direct result of the disaster.

Individuals in Adams, Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Montogomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Yalobusha, and Yazoo counties, as well as the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

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