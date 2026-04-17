From 18 Months to 90 Days: Pulse Convert Fast-Tracks the Journey to Microsoft Fabric for Global Enterprises,90% Accuracy

Office Solution AI Labs launches Pulse Convert, automating Tableau, Qlik, SAP BO, Alteryx, & SSIS migrations to Microsoft Fabric and Power BI with 90% accuracy

Office solution AI Labs (NYSE:OSAL)

With Pulse Convert, we’ve eliminated the migration tax, enabling organizations to transition from legacy silos to Microsoft Fabric with high speed & 90% accuracy that was previously thought impossible” — Manish Kumar Agrawal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global data landscape undergoes a tectonic shift toward unified, cloud-native architectures, enterprises are facing a critical bottleneck: the "Legacy Debt" of analytics. Today, Office Solution AI Labs announces the global availability of Pulse Convert, an industry-first automated migration engine designed to bridge the gap between legacy systems and the modern Microsoft data stack.By providing specialized pathways for Tableau to Power BI, QlikView to Power BI, Micro-strategy to Power BI, SAP BO To Power BI, IBM Cognos to Power BI and the complex transition of Alteryx to Microsoft Fabric and SSIS to Microsoft Fabric, Pulse Convert is redefining the speed of digital transformation.The Great Modernization Squeeze: Moving Beyond Legacy BIEnterprise analytics has reached a tipping point. For years, organizations relied on a fragmented ecosystem of tools—Tableau for visualization, QlikView for associative discovery, and Alteryx or SSIS for ETL. While these tools served their purpose, they created isolated silos, high licensing costs, and massive maintenance overhead.The emergence of Microsoft Fabric and Power BI has created a compelling destination for these organizations. However, the migration of thousands of dashboards and complex ETL pipelines has traditionally been a manual, error-prone, and multi-year endeavor. Office Solution AI Labs developed Pulse Convert to solve this "migration tax."Tableau to Power BI: Breaking the Visualization BarrierWhile many organizations desire the deep integration of the Microsoft ecosystem, the prospect of manually rebuilding thousands of Tableau workbooks is daunting. Pulse Convert’s Tableau to Power BI module utilizes advanced metadata extraction to analyze .twb and .twbx files. Unlike generic converters, it doesn't just replicate visuals; it intelligently maps calculated fields, parameters, and data sources to their native Power BI equivalents.Recent benchmarks show that Pulse Convert can achieve up to 90% accuracy in dashboard conversion, allowing analytics teams to shift their focus from manual redevelopment to high-value data storytelling and optimization.QlikView to Power BI: Preserving Complex LogicThe transition from QlikView to Power BI is often cited as the most difficult migration path due to Qlik’s proprietary associative engine and complex load scripts. Pulse Convert addresses this head-on by automating the translation of Qlik Load Scripts into Power Query (M) or SQL. It ensures that complex Set Analysis and associative logic are re-architected into high-performance Star Schemas within Power BI, effectively future-proofing the analytics layer.THE INDUSTRY CHALLENGE: Office Solution AI Labs is so confident in the Pulse Convert engine that it has issued a formal industry challenge: If any other migration vendor or tool can achieve even 20% automated accuracy on your legacy BI files, Pulse Convert will perform your entire enterprise migration for FREE.Modernizing ETL: Alteryx to Microsoft Fabric and SSIS to Microsoft FabricModernization isn't limited to the dashboard. The back-end data orchestration is where the real complexity lies. With the release of Microsoft Fabric, the industry is moving toward a unified "OneLake" architecture. Pulse Convert facilitates this by providing automated paths for:Alteryx to Microsoft Fabric: Converting desktop-bound .yxmd workflows into scalable Fabric Dataflows Gen2 or PySpark Notebooks. This migration eliminates the "desktop silo" and brings ETL into a governed, cloud-native environment.SSIS to Microsoft Fabric: Moving legacy SQL Server Integration Services packages into Fabric Data Factory.

Pulse Convert parses complex SSIS control flows and data tasks, mapping them to modern pipelines and activities to ensure data continuity.Why Office Solution AI Labs?At the heart of Office Solution AI Labs is a commitment to reducing human effort in technical migrations. Pulse Convert was built by data engineers who have faced the pain of manual migrations firsthand. By leveraging Generative AI and proprietary metadata mapping techniques, the lab has created a solution that scales with the enterprise.The solution is not just a tool but a comprehensive modernization framework. It includes automated inventory assessments, accuracy scoring, and row-count validation to ensure that the data at the destination is as reliable as it was at the source.The Roadmap to Fabric: Microsoft-Funded PoC ProgramsTo further lower the barrier to entry, Office Solution AI Labs works closely with the Microsoft partner ecosystem. Many qualifying organizations can access Microsoft-funded Proof of Concept (PoC) initiatives. These programs allow enterprises to pilot Pulse Convert on their own production workloads at no cost, validating the 90% accuracy claim before committing to a full-scale rollout.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)How does Pulse Convert achieve high accuracy for Tableau to Power BI migrations? Pulse Convert uses an advanced automated solution that analyzes Tableau workbooks to extract key metadata, such as worksheets, data models, filters, and calculated fields. By mapping these directly to Power BI artifacts, it achieves an average automated conversion accuracy of 75% to 90%.What are the benefits of migrating QlikView to Power BI using an accelerator? Migrating from QlikView typically requires rewriting proprietary scripts manually, which can take 12–18 months. Using a QlikView to Power BI accelerator like Pulse Convert reduces this timeline to a few months by automating script translation and metadata extraction.Can Pulse Convert handle Alteryx to Microsoft Fabric migrations? Yes. Pulse Convert is designed to modernize ETL by converting complex Alteryx workflows into Microsoft Fabric-native assets like Dataflows or PySpark Notebooks, allowing organizations to leverage a unified analytics environment.Is there financial support available for testing these migration tools?

Enterprises can often benefit from Microsoft-funded Proof of Concept (PoC) programs. These initiatives allow organizations to evaluate the feasibility and accuracy of Pulse Convert on their own data before executing a full-scale transformation.Why are companies moving legacy ETL like SSIS to Microsoft Fabric? Organizations are adopting Microsoft Fabric because it provides a unified environment for data engineering, warehousing, and AI-driven analytics. Moving SSIS to Microsoft Fabric allows enterprises to streamline their data workflows and deliver insights faster across the organization.

About Office Solution AI LabsOffice Solution AI Labs is a leading provider of automated migration accelerators for the Microsoft data stack. With a focus on AI-driven efficiency, the company helps global enterprises retire legacy technical debt and embrace the future of unified analytics through its flagship product, Pulse Convert.For more information, to request a demo, or to participate in the "Free Migration Challenge," visit: https://innovationalofficesolution.com/

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