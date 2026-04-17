Yard Force Unveils Next-Generation AI Robotic Mowers and Smart OPE Ecosystem at the 139th Canton Fair

Yard Force, a leading global innovator in OPE industry announced its smart, battery-powered, and professional landscaping tools at the 139th Spring Canton Fair.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force, a leading global innovator in outdoor power equipment (OPE), today announced its comprehensive lineup of smart, battery-powered, and professional-grade landscaping tools at the 139th Spring Canton Fair (April 15-19, 2026). Characterized by restrained industrial design and cutting-edge autonomous technology, the 2026 showcase highlights Yard Force’s rapid transition toward an interconnected, AI-driven outdoor ecosystem.

Redefining Autonomous Lawn Care: The i-Series Robotics Leading the exhibition is a new tier of intelligent robotic mowers designed to eliminate the need for perimeter wires, utilizing advanced spatial computing and sensor fusion:

● i600 (Pure AI Vision): Designed for mid-sized gardens up to 600m², this model relies entirely on deep-learning AI vision to recognize boundaries and obstacles in real-time. It operates seamlessly via the Cloudhawk® app on a 20V battery platform, covers more than 99% of using environment.

● i800L (LiDAR + Vision): Integrating high-precision LiDAR with visual sensors, the i800L excels in complex environments, offering millimeter-level mapping, logical mowing patterns, and robust all-weather operational stability.

● iVR (RTK + Vision + AWD + VSLAM): The flagship autonomous powerhouse. Featuring All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning, and Visual SLAM technology, the iVR series masters extreme terrains and slopes up to 35°. Its patented self-cleaning rear wheel system and adaptive height cutting ensure flawless results under challenging outdoor conditions.

Advanced Cleaning Solutions: High-Performance Engineering Expanding its engineered solutions for outdoor maintenance, Yard Force introduces a sophisticated range of pressure washers featuring industry-leading motor and pump technology:

● Wall-Mounted 2-in-1 Smart Washer: A breakthrough in garage organization and versatility. This integrated system features a dual-purpose design: when powered on, it delivers a robust 110 bar pressure and 400 L/H flow for high-pressure cleaning. When powered off, it functions as a premium garden hose reel. The system is equipped with a unique constant-speed retraction mechanism, ensuring the hose recoils safely and evenly every time.

● Dual-Pump High-Flow Masterpiece: Engineered for heavy-duty industrial and residential cleaning, this flagship model is powered by a 2800W motor. Its dual-pump architecture delivers a formidable maximum pressure of 150 bar and an industry-leading flow rate of 800 L/H, setting a new standard for cleaning efficiency.

● High-Speed Brushless Precision: Driven by a state-of-the-art 2500W brushless motor, this model offers a standard working pressure of 130 bar and a specialized "Boost Mode" hitting 140 bar for stubborn grime. With a maximum flow of 560 L/H, it combines longevity with high-torque performance.

● Silent Pressure Washer: Designed for noise-sensitive residential environments, this model utilizes advanced acoustic engineering to deliver high-performance cleaning with significantly reduced decibel levels.

Scalable Lithium-Ion Ecosystem: From Micro-Gardening to Ride-On Power

● Lithium-Ion Riding Mower: A zero-emission, low-noise solution for expansive properties, delivering the heavy-duty performance of gas with smart battery management.

● 20V Dual-Battery Mower: Maximizes runtime by drawing power from two 20V battery packs for larger domestic lawns.

● 12V iFlex 3-in-1 System: An ultra-maneuverable tool that transitions between mowing, grass trimming, and hedge trimming with a 180° multi-rotating handle.

● 4V VITA Series: A minimalist gardening kit featuring a 4V lithium-ion battery with a built-in USB port for charging mobile devices.

Professional-Grade Heritage: The Ultimate Gas Mower Honoring the rigorous demands of commercial landscapers and large estate management, Yard Force continues to innovate in high-performance gas equipment:

● 30" Professional Gas Mower: Built to clear extreme brush and tall grass, this machine is engineered around a heavy-duty steel deck with an innovative 18" + 12" Dual Blade system. Designed to maximize professional productivity, it features:

● Smart Pace & Smart Blade Hold: The Smart Pace drive system automatically adjusts to the operator's walking speed. The Smart Blade Hold (Blade Brake Clutch) safely disengages the blades without shutting off the engine, drastically reducing task downtime.

● Anti-Fatigue Engineering: A specialized Floating Handle dampens engine vibrations, while 8" front and 10" rear Hollow Shock Wheels absorb terrain bumps, easing hand and arm fatigue during all-day operation.

● Versatile Functionality: Equipped with a 2.25-bushel grass catcher, 3-in-1 capability (bagging, side discharge, mulching), a 7-position independent height adjustment (1.25" - 4.25"), a quick foot-pedal adjust, and a built-in deck washing port for easy maintenance.

"Our 2026 lineup represents a deliberate fusion of rigorous engineering and modern, minimalist design," said a spokesperson for Yard Force Global Marketing. "By integrating RTK and LiDAR into our robotics and introducing specialized solutions like our dual-mode wall-mounted system and our ultimate 30-inch professional mower, we are providing users with tools that are intelligently optimized for the future of outdoor maintenance."

Visit Yard Force at the 139th Canton Fair Industry professionals, media representatives, and partners are invited to experience the new generation of Yard Force OPE firsthand in Guangzhou from April 15-19, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.