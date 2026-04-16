TBI Fire Investigation Results in Indictment of Former Scott County Detective

SCOTT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Scott County detective on charges related to insurance fraud.

In January 2025, TBI special agent fire investigators began investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicle fire that occurred in Scott County in December 2024. During the course of the investigation, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle’s owner, Daniel Garrett (DOB: 12/26/82), was the individual responsible for starting the fire. At the time of the incident, Garrett was employed as a detective with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Today, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniel Garrett with one count of Setting Fire to Personal Property and one count of False or Fraudulent Insurance Claim. He was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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