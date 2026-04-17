New England to host first ever Amputee Soccer Open Cup in World Cup year

“You have to see it to believe it!” | Inaugural tournament draws players from across the country

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, athletes from across the United States will travel to New England for the inaugural New England Amputee Soccer Open Cup - a new national tournament debuting in a World Cup year for the sport.

Organized by New England Amputee Soccer (NEASA) in partnership with the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA) and the American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), the event introduces a development-focused format aimed at strengthening the national player pipeline while providing opportunities for all to play.

Hosted at SBLI Fields at Progin Park on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 with support from the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association, the event will feature more than 35 athletes ages 14 to 60+ representing more than 17 states. The weekend combines high-level competition, coaching education, and community-based adaptive soccer programming.

This first-of-its-kind Open Cup is the first step in building out a more formal performance pathway, given the permanent fixture of the American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA)’s U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup. AASA's national tournament features regional teams locking horns at competitive levels (set to take place this year in New York between July 31-August 2), with men's and women's pathways, as well as youth-serving features.

The New England Open Cup is designed to expand access, ‘building backwards’ from the national cup to support establishing regional tournaments down the line. In this new format, players are placed individually to allow for balanced competition and community - allowing athletes from different regions to compete together while building experience ahead of the national cup hosted by AASA later this year.

The New England event is being led by U.S. Men’s National Team captain, Concord native, AASA Board Member and New England Amputee Soccer Association Founder Nico Calabria, whose leadership has helped position the region as a growing hub for adaptive soccer.

“It’s a tournament for everyone,” said Calabria. “We’re creating more opportunities for players to compete and grow the game at every level. It’s the fastest game on one leg, you have to see it to believe it, and we’d love people to come check it out.”

The event is supported by the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA), a national organization focused on expanding disability soccer opportunities across the country.

“This event builds on a community that already values inclusion and competition,” said Joslynn Bigelow, President of UASA. “Creating more consistent opportunities like this strengthens both the culture and long-term growth of the sport.”

In addition to competition, the weekend will include a pan-disability soccer clinic open to the public, with programming connected to cerebral palsy soccer, TOPSoccer, amputee youth development, and general adaptive participation.

A national-level coaching education course will also be offered, focused on developing leaders with lived experience in disability sport. The course is designed to ensure the next generation of leadership in the sport includes individuals with lived experience of disability.

Tamie Endow, Community Engagement Manager at Massachusetts Youth Soccer, added: “Massachusetts Youth Soccer is proud to support this event and the community behind it. We believe every player counts, and this is a powerful example of what’s possible when we lead with inclusion. This event not only showcases high level competition but also creates meaningful pathways and opportunities for athletes across the adaptive soccer community.”

Match Schedule:

Friday, April 24, 2026

2:00 PM ET - AFC Schwein Time vs. The Gav-Engers FC

3:00 PM ET - CF Damon Hunters vs. Ober Achievers SC

4:00 PM ET - Ober Achievers SC vs. AFC Schwein Time

5:00 PM ET - CF Damon Hunters vs. The Gav-Engers FC

Saturday, April 25, 2026

10:00 AM ET - Ober Achievers SC vs. The Gav-Engers FC

11:00 AM ET - AFC Schwein Time vs. CF Damon Hunters

12:00 PM ET - Pan-Disability Soccer Clinic

1:00 PM ET - Red Championship

2:00 PM ET - Blue Championship

Another major component of the weekend will be a coaching education course targeting elite amputee soccer athletes and coaches from regional programs around the country. The coaching course will be led by U.S. Soccer Federation educator Marc Burkom, who brings both professional expertise and lived experience with limb difference. The program is designed to grow the next generation of coaches within amputee soccer.

Organizers emphasize that amputee soccer is not about ‘overcoming’ disability, but about recognizing high-level athletic performance, leadership, and competition within the sport. Community members interested in attending, volunteering, or partnering with the event can contact event organizer Joslynn Bigelow (joslynn@sayhowconsulting.com) for more information.

Tickets for the New England Amputee Soccer Open Cup are priced at $15 for individuals and $50 for groups of five, with discounts available for schools, youth clubs, and community groups. Fans can purchase tickets online at unitedadaptivesoccer.com/tickets

Media Access: Media interested in attending or scheduling interviews with players and organizers should contact Caroline Oatway at caroline@sayhowconsulting.com

About the New England Amputee Soccer Association (NEASA)

The New England Amputee Soccer Association (NEASA), founded in 2018, is an organization affiliated with the American Amputee Soccer Association. Through recreational and competitive opportunities, the organization provides access to amputee soccer for people with limb differences in New England. These opportunities are available to people of all ages and genders. Visit NewEnglandAmpSoccer.org to learn more.

newenglandampsoccer.org | instagram.com/revolutionamputeesoccer | facebook.com/newenglandamputeesoccer

About the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA)

Founded in 2023, the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA) is building a national network that strengthens and connects disability soccer across the United States, from community-based recreation programs to competitive pathways. Through partnerships, training, and program development, UASA supports athletes, coaches, and communities in building sustainable adaptive soccer programs.

unitedadaptivesoccer.com | instagram.com/unitedadaptivesoccer | facebook.com/unitedadaptivesoccer

The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), offers recreational and competitive opportunities for people of all ages and genders with limb differences to play soccer. Learn more about us at www.usampsoccer.org.

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