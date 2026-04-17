Mente Group Welcomes the Return of Kyle Bonda as Senior Managing Director

Kyle Bonda

Kyle Bonda

Welcoming Kyle Bonda back allows us to leverage his immense industry knowledge as we continue to grow.”
— Brian Proctor, CEO of Mente Group
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, a leading aviation advisory and brokerage firm, welcomes Kyle Bonda who has rejoined the firm as Senior Managing Director. This leadership move strengthens the firm’s global sales and advisory capabilities during a period of sustained growth.

Bonda rejoins Mente Group following a tenure in new aircraft sales, during which he further developed his expertise in transactions and manufacturer relationships. He brings a distinguished background in both new and pre-owned aircraft sales and acquisitions, along with strategic asset management and operational consulting experience, to his returning role. Serving the Eastern United States, Bonda will focus on high-capital transactions and projects across the territory, one of the most active markets in global business aviation.

“Welcoming Kyle Bonda back allows us to leverage his immense industry knowledge as we continue to grow,” said Brian Proctor, CEO of Mente Group. “His leadership is essential as we continue to deliver elite results and sophisticated advisory services to our clients worldwide.”

“Kyle Bonda represents the high standard of excellence our clients expect,” added Steve Main, Chief Revenue Officer of Mente Group. “His expertise in OEM sales creates a powerful synergy that will drive our global go-to-market strategy.”

About Mente Group
Based in Frisco, Texas, Mente Group is a leading full-service aviation advisory and brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, appraisals, and strategic fleet planning for corporations and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX.

Jim Gregory for Mente Group
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
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+1 316-706-9147
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James Gregory Consultancy gives you a high performing Public Relations executive at a fraction of the cost of a full-time professional. Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

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