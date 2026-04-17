Mente Group Welcomes the Return of Kyle Bonda as Senior Managing Director
Welcoming Kyle Bonda back allows us to leverage his immense industry knowledge as we continue to grow.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, a leading aviation advisory and brokerage firm, welcomes Kyle Bonda who has rejoined the firm as Senior Managing Director. This leadership move strengthens the firm’s global sales and advisory capabilities during a period of sustained growth.
— Brian Proctor, CEO of Mente Group
Bonda rejoins Mente Group following a tenure in new aircraft sales, during which he further developed his expertise in transactions and manufacturer relationships. He brings a distinguished background in both new and pre-owned aircraft sales and acquisitions, along with strategic asset management and operational consulting experience, to his returning role. Serving the Eastern United States, Bonda will focus on high-capital transactions and projects across the territory, one of the most active markets in global business aviation.
“Welcoming Kyle Bonda back allows us to leverage his immense industry knowledge as we continue to grow,” said Brian Proctor, CEO of Mente Group. “His leadership is essential as we continue to deliver elite results and sophisticated advisory services to our clients worldwide.”
“Kyle Bonda represents the high standard of excellence our clients expect,” added Steve Main, Chief Revenue Officer of Mente Group. “His expertise in OEM sales creates a powerful synergy that will drive our global go-to-market strategy.”
About Mente Group
Based in Frisco, Texas, Mente Group is a leading full-service aviation advisory and brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, appraisals, and strategic fleet planning for corporations and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX.
Jim Gregory for Mente Group
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
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