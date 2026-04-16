Governor Stein Announces $41 Million of Investment and 189 New Jobs for Rural North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, April 16 - Governor Josh Stein today announced that North Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved seven grant requests for local governments totaling $1,657,500. The grants include commitments to create a total of 215 jobs, 26 of which were previously announced. As a result of these grants, the additional investment in these projects, from private and public sources, is expected to reach approximately $41 million and create 189 new jobs.

“Investing in rural infrastructure unlocks opportunity,” said Governor Josh Stein. “When we strengthen rural North Carolina, we empower local economies, we connect our people to critical services, and we ensure that no matter where someone lives, we offer them a fair shot at success.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, which is led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Reginald Speight. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, building expansion, building demolition, and site improvements.

“North Carolina has the second-largest rural population in America,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “These grants are critical to strengthening the economic competitiveness of our state from Murphy to Manteo and are direct investments in the long-term vitality of every rural community.”

The RIA approved seven grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program. The grants fall into two categories:

Vacant Building Category

Anson County: A $225,000 grant will support the reuse of a 29,000-square-foot building in Wadesboro for Hinson & Hale Medical Technologies, Inc. The manufacturer produces medical supplies including surgical drapes, isolation gowns, sterilization wraps, and procedure packs for hospital systems, Group Purchasing Organizations, and the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense. The project will create 59 jobs with an investment of $1,403,214.

A $225,000 grant will support the reuse of a 29,000-square-foot building in Wadesboro for Hinson & Hale Medical Technologies, Inc. The manufacturer produces medical supplies including surgical drapes, isolation gowns, sterilization wraps, and procedure packs for hospital systems, Group Purchasing Organizations, and the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense. The project will create 59 jobs with an investment of $1,403,214. Henderson County: An $80,000 grant will support the reuse of a 31,000-square-foot building in Fletcher. The building will be occupied by HiVIZ LED Lighting, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of lighting fixtures and components for emergency vehicles. The company is expected to create 10 jobs and invest $931,649 in this project.

An $80,000 grant will support the reuse of a 31,000-square-foot building in Fletcher. The building will be occupied by HiVIZ LED Lighting, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of lighting fixtures and components for emergency vehicles. The company is expected to create 10 jobs and invest $931,649 in this project. Rockingham County: A $500,000 grant will support the reuse of a 162,000-square-foot building in Eden. The facility will be used by TSEA Energy, a global manufacturer of electrical equipment. The project will create 36 jobs overall, with 26 jobs and an investment of $24,417,020 tied to this grant.

Existing Business Building Category

Cherokee County: A $40,000 grant will support the renovation of a building in Murphy. The building is occupied by Aegis Power Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies for various industries. The company is expected to create 10 jobs and invest $161,533 in this project.

A $40,000 grant will support the renovation of a building in Murphy. The building is occupied by Aegis Power Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies for various industries. The company is expected to create 10 jobs and invest $161,533 in this project. Gaston County: A $187,500 grant will support the expansion of a building that is occupied by DePalo Foods in Belmont. The company will add 25,000 square feet of space to produce pizza dough, strombolis, and calzones. The project will create 30 jobs and $8,352,276 of private investment.

A $187,500 grant will support the expansion of a building that is occupied by DePalo Foods in Belmont. The company will add 25,000 square feet of space to produce pizza dough, strombolis, and calzones. The project will create 30 jobs and $8,352,276 of private investment. Robeson County: A $400,000 grant will support the renovation of a 350,000-square-foot building in Lumberton. The building will be occupied by C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, a 108-year-old supplier of products for grocers, supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions. The company will create 50 jobs with an investment of $3,100,000.

A $400,000 grant will support the renovation of a 350,000-square-foot building in Lumberton. The building will be occupied by C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, a 108-year-old supplier of products for grocers, supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions. The company will create 50 jobs with an investment of $3,100,000. Stanly County: A $225,000 grant will support the renovation of a 407,000-square-foot facility in Norwood occupied by Michelin North America, Inc. The tire manufacturer will expand its capacity to produce aviation tires at the facility. Overall, the company plans to create 30 jobs and invest $28.1 million in this project, of which $2,239,000 is tied to this grant.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand, or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties and in rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by the Commerce Department’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as an ex officio member of the authority.

Visit the Rural Economic Development Division webpage for more information.